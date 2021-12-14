Gas leak closes 71st Street near Sheridan; some businesses and residents evacuated, police say

A gas leak has closed a portion of 71st Street in south Tulsa and forced some residents and businesses to evacuate, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
The leak was reported on 71st Street near Sheridan Road, and 71st Street from Sheridan to 73rd East Avenue is closed.
Oklahoma Natural Gas is working on the leak and will determine whether the closed area will need to be expanded, police said.
Police asked people to avoid this area while crews are working on the leak.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.