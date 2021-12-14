 Skip to main content
Gas leak closes 71st Street near Sheridan; some businesses and residents evacuated, police say
Gas leak closes 71st Street near Sheridan; some businesses and residents evacuated, police say

121521-tul-nws-gasleak-g

A portion of 71st Street from Sheridan Road to 73rd East Avenue is closed due to a gas leak.

 Tulsa Police Department

A gas leak has closed a portion of 71st Street in south Tulsa and forced some residents and businesses to evacuate, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

The leak was reported on 71st Street near  Sheridan Road, and 71st Street from Sheridan to 73rd East Avenue is closed.

Oklahoma Natural Gas is working on the leak and will determine whether the closed area will need to be expanded, police said.

Police asked people to avoid this area while crews are working on the leak.

