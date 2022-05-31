Gas could reach 'dreaded $5 per gallon' average, national analyst says

Tulsa and the state again set new records for the highest average gasoline prices ever, over the last few days.
Meanwhile, a national analyst said the national average could reach $5 per gallon in the next few weeks.
"Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Tuesday.
Prices here, however, are still well below most other areas of the country. In California, for example, the average price was $6.165 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” De Haan said.
“While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products," he said.
"This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up. Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil — even though Hungary is a holdout — oil markets are quite on edge.
"As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow," De Haan said.
“Each day, we have been setting new records ... during this current (price) surge,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble told the Tulsa World last week.
Before prices started rising following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the previous average high price for gasoline in the state was $3.95 per gallon on July 16, 2008, AAA said.
The current national average is up 42.8 cents from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
However, national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon, the company said.
Featured video: Biden's mission to get gas prices lower
Regional states' average prices
Regional states' average gasoline prices for regular unleaded, as of Tuesday:
Oklahoma: $4.157
Arkansas: $4.138
Colorado: $4.278
Kansas: $4.129
Louisiana: $4.228
Missouri: $4.174
New Mexico: $4.339
Texas: $4.244
Source: AAA
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
1998 Tulsa gas price
2001 Tulsa gas price 1
2001 Tulsa gas price 2
2001 Tulsa gas prices 3
2005 Tulsa gas prices 1
2005 Tulsa gas prices 2
2005 Tulsa gas prices 3
2006 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 2
2008 Tulsa gas prices 1
2009 Tulsa gas prices
2010 Tulsa gas prices
2011 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices 2
2013 Tulsa gas price $3.82
2014 Tulsa gas prices 1
2015 gas price
2017 gas price
2019 gas price
2020 gas prices 1
2020 gas prices 2
2021 gas prices
2022 Gas Prices 1
2022 gas prices 2
2022 Gas Price 3
