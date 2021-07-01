Funds to advance levee rehab, navigation system improvements included in federal budget requests

Reconstruction work on the Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system could begin as soon as late 2022 if U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s funding requests make it through the federal budgeting process.
Inhofe announced Thursday that he will ask Congress to approve $13.8 million for the project and $5 million to continue and expedite design work on the first phase of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System's 12-foot channel deepening project.
“Oklahoma is not only working hard to recover from the past year, but we are quickly getting back to growing and thriving as a state,” Inhofe said in a news release. “I am proud of the people of our state for their dedication to community and moving forward. All of these community projects show this dedication.
“I will continue to fight to ensure Oklahoma projects that are transparent and accountable, like these, are given priority in Congress.”
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, a major advocate of the levee project, said she was grateful for Inhofe’s continued efforts to move the project forward.
“It was such an appropriate day, with all of the rain coming down, to have this news,” Keith said Thursday.
Mike Abate, chief of civil works for the Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, said that if approved, the $13.8 million would be used for the design and preengineering work needed before pump stations can be replaced and the concrete flood wall at 65th Street and Charles Page Boulevard can be improved.
“What that (funding) would do for us is that first step,” Abate said.
The Tulsa-west Tulsa levee was completed in 1945. The 20-mile system runs from Sand Springs east to Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa.
The estimated $150 million rehabilitation project will consist of installing new relief wells, toe drains and water pumps throughout the levee system.
Rich Brierre, executive director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, said Inhofe’s continued support of the levee project is vital.
“This is a continuing process that will take sustained funding over a number of years,” Brierre said. “You can’t complete the project until you start it, and this is really the indication that the project is cued to start with the appropriations that the senator has requested in the federal FY 2022 appropriations.”