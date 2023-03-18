Abby Kurin, managing director of the OKPOP Foundation, says she is very confident that the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture will generate the necessary funds to be completed and opened to the public.

“With the support of invaluable board members, as we navigate next steps, the priority of the OKPOP Foundation remains clear, and that’s identifying and securing funding opportunities to open OKPOP as soon as logistically possible,” Kurin said in an interview with the Tulsa World.

The OKPOP Foundation’s fundraising objective is $30 million — the estimated final number needed to complete the project.

Asked about the plan to generate funds — and the reception thus far in advancing fundraising efforts — Kurin said: “The OKPOP Foundation is in the traditional silent phase of fundraising, and we are also building a campaign Cabinet including influential and noteworthy Oklahomans.

“While we are not to the point of announcing major gifts committed, we believe the confidence and networks of these individuals validate our path to success. As we continue identifying statewide and nationwide donor prospects for charitable support, the OKPOP team consistently provides early-access tours.”

One source not mentioned by Kurin was the state of Oklahoma. The state contributed $25 million through a revenue bond issue in 2015 but has shown little interest in kicking in more. Talk of possibly receiving some of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money given to Oklahoma seems to have come to naught.

Kurin is guiding OKPOP’s development arm to identify charitable funding sources, sponsorships and naming opportunities to advance the OKPOP mission.

She said the goal is to open in late 2024.

The hiring of Kurin, former executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture — Tulsa FMAC — for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, was announced last month.

The museum building was constructed at 422 N. Main St., across the street from Cain’s Ballroom.

The foundation has identified potential funding sources through state and federal allocations, local and national prospective donors, foundations, corporations, grants and founding memberships. The foundation’s funds will help OKPOP design and build exhibits, provide financial support for the first three years, fund endowments to ensure long-term stability, and continue to acquire and maintain collections.

At Tulsa FMAC, Kurin promoted Tulsa as a cultural and creative hub, film destination and top music city.

“I’m excited for new challenges with this role at the OKPOP Foundation,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about highlighting Oklahoma’s creative industries, and this opportunity connects me to support the mission of OKPOP, where they will show how creatives have made their impact on the world.

“It’s important to highlight the educational component. Yes, the museum will be incredible and unlike any other in the U.S., and it will also be space for education and inspiration.”

Kurin indicated that priorities for funding include exhibit design and construction, security, programming, signs, community outreach and accessibility.

She shared figures from a Tulsa Regional Chamber 2019 impact report that estimated that OKPOP will add $36.5 million to the local economy annually.

“According to Travel Oklahoma, tourism is the third-largest industry in Oklahoma and generated $10.1 billion in 2021 from direct visitor travel spending,” Kurin said. “As the only museum of its kind, OKPOP will be a draw for locals and tourists from around the world. OKPOP will most definitely add to the tourism landscape of Oklahoma.”

The OKPOP Foundation, a 501©(3) organization, was created in 2019 to support the mission of OKPOP, a subsidiary of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The foundation is composed of more than a dozen members from across the state.

“Abby brings a tremendous network and valuable insight from her involvement in the film and music world,” D. Scott Petty, OKPOP Foundation chair and senior vice president of business development at Simmons Bank, said in a press release.

“Her role will be integral to administering the foundation’s strategies. We are grateful to the Tulsa Community Foundation for funding Abby’s position.”

October 2019 video: Taylor Hanson’s speech at the OKPOP Groundbreaking