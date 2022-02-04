Frozen roads remain hazardous after Tulsa sees 7.5 inches of snow in two days

The Winter Storm Warning in effect is still set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday morning, but forecasters said they could extend it by a few hours if the snow lingers.

Another round of snow Thursday afternoon and tonight could drop an additional 1-3 inches in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.

"Additional light to moderate snow is expected to spread across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. This activity is expected to end by sunrise Friday as the responsible storm system exits the region," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Since Wednesday into midday Thursday, 5.8 inches had fallen at the official weather service measuring site at Tulsa International Airport.

Roads in much of the state are snowpacked and icy.

"Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a late morning update Thursday.