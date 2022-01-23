From vaccine bills to free park admission, lawmakers file wide-ranging legislation for consideration

Several vaccine bills were filed for consideration this session.

House Bill 2978, by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, would require that a hospital that denies an employee an exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and fires the employee for being in violation be fined the employee’s salary for one year. The money would be given to the employee.

Another measure, House Bill 4322, by Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, would bar the Oklahoma State Department of Health from using tax dollars to advertise the COVID-19 vaccine.

House Bill 3156, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, would prevent employers from requiring vaccinations. It would also ban requiring employees to disclose vaccination status.

House Bill 3264, by Rep. Denise Brewer, D-Tulsa, would add spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to the list of activities considered unprofessional conduct for medical professionals.

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, filed a bill that would require a biological father to pay 50% of the mother’s pregnancy expenses. House Bill 3129 would not require support while the biological father’s paternity is in dispute.