From 'grandiose' idea to 'what foster care is': A foster parent's journey in Oklahoma's system

A single foster parent in Oklahoma for half a decade, Meralee Crowl is no stranger to misconceptions.

After all, one of her own got her into the gig.

"I had this grandiose idea that I was going to rescue a kid from foster care and adopt them," Crowl said. "I thought, 'There's no way that I could bring a kid into my home and love them and take care of them and then have them leave — it would be too hard on me.' But then I got to see what foster care is.

"I ended up falling head over heels with being able to give kids a safe place while their parents or another family member get things figured out."

The goal of foster care is reunification, Crowl said. Not adoption, not a search for a better home, but an opportunity for a child's existing home to become better, because every parent and child deserves a chance for things to work out.

In five years, Crowl, now 41, has fostered 16 kids ranging from infants as young as 15 months old to teenagers six months from aging out of the system. All but three have been reunified with their families after moving out of her home, she said.