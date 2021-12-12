From 'grandiose' idea to 'what foster care is': A foster parent's journey in Oklahoma's system

A single foster parent in Oklahoma for half a decade, Meralee Crowl is no stranger to misconceptions.
After all, one of her own got her into the gig.
"I had this grandiose idea that I was going to rescue a kid from foster care and adopt them," Crowl said. "I thought, 'There's no way that I could bring a kid into my home and love them and take care of them and then have them leave — it would be too hard on me.' But then I got to see what foster care is.
"I ended up falling head over heels with being able to give kids a safe place while their parents or another family member get things figured out."
The goal of foster care is reunification, Crowl said. Not adoption, not a search for a better home, but an opportunity for a child's existing home to become better, because every parent and child deserves a chance for things to work out.
In five years, Crowl, now 41, has fostered 16 kids ranging from infants as young as 15 months old to teenagers six months from aging out of the system. All but three have been reunified with their families after moving out of her home, she said.
She described the need for more foster families — especially those willing to foster older children, sibling sets or tribal children — as definite.
"You’ve got foster care workers putting kids down in conference rooms to go to sleep while they’re sitting there all night trying to find somewhere for the kids to go,” she said of worst-case scenario emergency placements.
A restaurant supply store manager, Crowl understands several misconceptions could deter a person from deciding to foster, like how she thought she had to have "a ton" of money and take care of most everything on her own, but she said Oklahoma's foster care system is surprisingly supportive.
"They support the foster parents a lot more than I realized going into it," she said, rattling off resources for clothing, medical care, day care, counseling and training.
Crowl is also grateful for the immense support she's found in her family, congregation at South Community Church in Bixby, and online and community support groups for atypical parenting.
"These kiddos have been through trauma," Crowl said. "It's a traumatic event for them to be removed from everything they know, no matter what those conditions are like."
Children's reactions and lengths of stay can be a mixed bag, Crowl said, adding it takes love, patience and trauma-informed care to comfort and empower a child who's not used to being heard.
Many families are quicker to house children who are under 3, with school-age kids often written off as "difficult" or, even worse, "problematic" as teenagers.
"Well, all of them are kids," Crowl said. "They’re not in foster care because they did anything wrong — it’s not the kid’s fault.”
Besides, she said, information about the children in question, such as behavioral or developmental issues, is usually presented before a placement is accepted. But there's always information she doesn't learn until later, Crowl said, chuckling.
"Nobody gets peanut butter until I talk with the parents," she said.
That's right; there is contact with the family. In fact, "bridging" is a pivotal part of the foster care process.
Crowl views herself as an aunt — the kids call her Aunt Meralee — who makes sure a child is behaving the way their parents would want while they're not around. When they are reintroduced, she lets moms and dad know what she learned while caring for their children. Any belongings the kids accumulated go back home with them, she said.
Seeing a child reunified with their family is "extremely rewarding," Crowl said, but even more so is bearing witness to the child's growth while in her care. Some have found their voices, others caught up from being multiple years behind in school, and one anxious boy found a pathway to peace simply by wearing a compression shirt.
Keeping up with the kids after they leave her care is always up to whoever provides their care next, but Crowl said there's several parents with whom she stays in touch. She provides Christmas presents if they're having a difficult year or emotional support from someone who understands the specific frustrations of raising their child, Crowl said.
Crowl encouraged anyone who is interested in fostering to do some research and attend an informational meeting or submit a request for information online.
Those who can't foster should look for other ways to help, she said.
Crowl described Fostering Connections as the "biggest godsend ever." The nonprofit provides growing kiddos three outfits a month, seasonal attire and more. And she suggested the opportunity of mentoring for a teenager in the system or volunteering with Tulsa Court Appointed Special Advocates, another nonprofit in which specially trained volunteers speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system.
“There’s all kinds of things that can be done to support foster care even if you can’t do foster care yourself at the moment,” Crowl said.
For more information about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call 800-376-9729 or visit okfosters.org.