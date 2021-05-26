From Babe to Ernie: Longtime Southern Hills course volunteer continues family legacy

“He started on the USGA executive committee and traveled around to different courses for various tournaments like the U.S. Open and he saw the value of having those tournaments, both to the community and to the golf course,” the younger Winters explained.

That’s a family legacy Winters has taken seriously, and not just for personal reasons.

“It’s much more important for the community than it is for Southern Hills. We’re just the vehicle to bring this international event to Tulsa,” said Winters. “That’s why I’ve volunteered and stayed involved all these years. I’ve tried to carry on my dad’s legacy.”

Otis may not have grown up to play pro, but the foundational skills he learned under his father’s watchful eye weren’t for nothing. His Stanford University squad was the NCAA’s 1953 national championship team.

His love of the sport is still alive and well.

“You quit football and basketball after a while, but you can play golf your whole life. What I love about it is it’s a sport that is totally different every day. The wind is different, the grass is different, the weather is different. It’s a game of you against the golf course,” Winters said.