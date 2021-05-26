From Babe to Ernie: Longtime Southern Hills course volunteer continues family legacy

Among the 1,500 volunteers at this week’s 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, one outranks all others in seniority.
Otis Winters’ first volunteer gig at a major tournament hosted by Southern Hills was as fore caddy on the 7th Hole, where he witnessed American sports legend Babe Didrikson Zaharias hole her second shot for an eagle on a Par 4.
The year was 1946.
Winters was just 14 years old and Didrikson Zaharias went on to win that U.S. Women’s Amateur golf title.
In the intervening 75 years, Winters has served in just about every volunteer capacity possible, including leadership roles on numerous committees.
This week, his official title is tournament historian — although he jokes that because of his aging memory, he should only be consulted by media and anyone else inquiring about Southern Hills’ long run as host to major golf tournaments up through the year 1980.
His experience with the game actually dates back to the year 1940, when as an eight-year-old, he got his formal introduction to the sport.
“Dad thought I should learn to putt first. He’d go play 18 holes and then come back for me, where I’d been putting and chipping the whole time,” he remembers.
Winters’ father, John M. Winters Jr., was a founder of Southern Hills Country Club who helped bring the U.S. Open to Tulsa in 1958 and later served as president of the U.S. Golf Association.
“He started on the USGA executive committee and traveled around to different courses for various tournaments like the U.S. Open and he saw the value of having those tournaments, both to the community and to the golf course,” the younger Winters explained.
That’s a family legacy Winters has taken seriously, and not just for personal reasons.
“It’s much more important for the community than it is for Southern Hills. We’re just the vehicle to bring this international event to Tulsa,” said Winters. “That’s why I’ve volunteered and stayed involved all these years. I’ve tried to carry on my dad’s legacy.”
Otis may not have grown up to play pro, but the foundational skills he learned under his father’s watchful eye weren’t for nothing. His Stanford University squad was the NCAA’s 1953 national championship team.
His love of the sport is still alive and well.
“You quit football and basketball after a while, but you can play golf your whole life. What I love about it is it’s a sport that is totally different every day. The wind is different, the grass is different, the weather is different. It’s a game of you against the golf course,” Winters said.
And Winters has not just had a front row seat to numerous major tournaments over the last three-quarters of a century – he has enjoyed personal interactions and even friendships with some of the biggest names in golf.
“It’s a treat to see the best players in the world at any sport. That’s why the Olympics are so popular. Well, this is the Olympics of golf -- the elite of the elite,” he said. ““Ernie Els used my locker at Augusta for 15 years, so I got him my locker here.”
He quickly added, “It’s the only one with name plaques for three generations of members — my dad, me and my son David. Players get a kick out of seeing that.”
Not 30 minutes later, Winters and Clyde Chrisman, another longtime club member and Southern Hills’ official historian, just happened upon Els during a practice round, so he accompanied them on their quick errand to see a memorial to Winters’ father.
“The John Winters Bridge,” Winters had explained proudly. “It’s on the 12th hole, Southern Hills’ signature hole. Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer called it one of the best Par 4 holes in America.”
“It’s the only memorial on the whole course,” chimed in Chrisman.
Winters got downright giddy speaking of the golf history made just last weekend, when Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship a few weeks shy of his 51st birthday.
Especially as he explained the local implications of that historic win.
“If he hadn’t have won, he might have come here – because he’s eligible,” Winters said, of this week’s Senior PGA Championship. “But it’s still good news for Tulsa. The publicity will just be out of sight next year, to have Phil Mickelson as defending PGA champ. And we all hope for Tiger to come back.”
