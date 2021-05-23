From agricultural ed to band and sports, here's how Proposition 4 in upcoming bond election would support TPS progams

If passed, Proposition 4 would replace it with a new, larger facility equipped for hydroponics and aquaponics that would allow access for more students and more crops.

“We would be able to diversify what the kids can grow and we’d be able to grow more plants period,” Goodson said. “We’re hoping to be able to grow more to be able to share with the community and school. West Tulsa is kind of a food desert, so being able to show the kids how to grow their own food is huge.”

Goodson’s colleague, Davis, is the middle school band director. Because of COVID-19, her largest ensembles have had to move to the school’s auditorium in order to maintain social distancing.

However, even before the pandemic, fitting everyone in her classroom — plus their stands and instruments — was a tight squeeze, she said. Proposition 4 would allocate $9.6 million for fine arts programs across the district, including building a new addition for Webster’s instrumental music department.

“We have no storage in the room,” Davis said. “We’re having to store music, instruments and everything else at the other end of the building in the basement. When we need timpani for concert band season, we have to haul them up two flights of stairs.”