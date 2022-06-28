Frix, Brecheen headed to runoff to fill Mullin's congressional seat; incumbents breeze

The Republican primary to succeed Markwayne Mullin in the 2nd Congressional District was as close as expected on Tuesday, with five of the 14 candidates finishing within 4 percentage points of each other and two — state Rep. Avery Frix and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen — apparently headed to an Aug. 23 turnoff.

"I am so humbled to finish first in this race," Frix said in a statement. "Markwayne Mullin leaves big shoes to fill, but I am ready to step up and do the job of putting America first."

“Tonight’s election results show that the people of the Second Congressional District are hungry for real leadership in Washington, D.C.," said Brecheen. "People want a leader who will stand up in Congress to fight. This is about the next generation. This is about securing our future for our kids and our grandkids.

Elsewhere, the three incumbent U.S. representatives on the ballot won easily, while the fourth, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, took it easy ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

With all precincts in the district reporting, unofficial results in CD 2 had Frix at 14.74% of the 76,869 votes cast, followed by Brecheen at 13.75% — a difference of 757 votes.

Just behind Brecheen at 12.95% was Johnny Teehee, followed by John Bennett with 11.32% and Guy Barker, 10.98%.

The winner of the runoff meets Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Bulldog Ben Robinson in the general election.

Elsewhere, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, whose district includes northwest Tulsa, won his primary for a 15th full term in comparative ease.

With 92% of district precincts reporting, Lucas had 61% of the vote to 31% for Wade Burleson and 8% for Stephen Butler. The wide margin was, in fact, one of the narrower ones for Lucas in his long congressional career.

Lucas is opposed by Democrat Jeremiah Butler in the general election.

Another longtime Republican incumbent, Tom Cole, easily defeated perennial opponent James Taylor and unknown Frank Blacke to reach the general election against another repeat opponent, Democrat Mary Brannon.

First-term 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice led anti-vax candidate Subrina Banks more than 2-to-1 with two-thirds of the precincts reporting.

