Freight train collides with car, killing Mounds woman

A fatal collision occurred when a car was struck by a freight train Monday 5.5 miles north of Beggs.
Barbara Deckard, 75, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. She was driving a 2017 Ford Escape on Creager Road when she collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train around 12:30 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.
What happened is still under investigation. No one from the train was injured.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
