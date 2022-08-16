 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freight train collides with car, killing Mounds woman

A fatal collision occurred when a car was struck by a freight train Monday 5.5 miles north of Beggs.

Barbara Deckard, 75, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. She was driving a 2017 Ford Escape on Creager Road when she collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train around 12:30 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

What happened is still under investigation. No one from the train was injured.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

