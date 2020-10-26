Freezing rain stays west of Tulsa as wet week begins

Winter weather advisories are in place early Monday for Pawnee and Osage counties as precipitation combines with freezing temperatures west of Tulsa.

A strong cold front pushed through northeast Oklahoma overnight, according to National Weather Service forecasters in Tulsa, with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures around freezing are expected for much of Monday, with the advisory in effect through 7 p.m. in those counties west of Tulsa.

Rain is expected to increase throughout the day and into this week.

NWS Tulsa forecast

Monday: Occasional rain, isolated thunderstorms. Temperature falling to around 34 by 4 p.m. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Chance of rain 50%. Low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: High near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80%.

Tuesday night: Chance of rain 50%. Cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain 90%. High near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.