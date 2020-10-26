Freezing rain creates risk of 'significant icing' west of Tulsa, 'sporadic' power outages in region

Winter weather advisories remain in place in Tulsa County and surrounding areas through at least Tuesday evening due to the possibility of "significant icing" as precipitation combines with freezing temperatures.

The temperature dropped significantly after a strong cold front pushed through northeastern Oklahoma overnight Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. That resulted in a risk of hazardous travel conditions.

Areas along a line from Oilton in Creek County to Lenapah in Nowata County were identified as having "mixed wintry precipitation" throughout Monday evening. Roads in Osage and Pawnee counties were singled out for the possibility of "significant icing" as the weather system passes through the region, and driving conditions were expected to worsen Monday night as bridges and overpasses became slick.

"The freezing line will continue to spread to east and southeast through (Monday night) and is generally expected to be near a Jay to Okfuskee line in northeast Oklahoma by sunrise Tuesday," a weather update from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa states.

Tulsa's earliest measurable recorded seasonal snowfall was 0.3" on Oct. 30, 1993, according to NWS data.