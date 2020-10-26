Freezing rain creates risk of 'significant icing' west of Tulsa, 'sporadic' power outages in region

Winter weather advisories remain in place in Tulsa County and surrounding areas through at least Tuesday evening due to the possibility of "significant icing" as precipitation combines with freezing temperatures.
The temperature dropped significantly after a strong cold front pushed through northeastern Oklahoma overnight Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. That resulted in a risk of hazardous travel conditions.
Areas along a line from Oilton in Creek County to Lenapah in Nowata County were identified as having "mixed wintry precipitation" throughout Monday evening. Roads in Osage and Pawnee counties were singled out for the possibility of "significant icing" as the weather system passes through the region, and driving conditions were expected to worsen Monday night as bridges and overpasses became slick.
"The freezing line will continue to spread to east and southeast through (Monday night) and is generally expected to be near a Jay to Okfuskee line in northeast Oklahoma by sunrise Tuesday," a weather update from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa states.
Tulsa's earliest measurable recorded seasonal snowfall was 0.3" on Oct. 30, 1993, according to NWS data.
Forecasters said Monday that the most significant ice accumulation would likely be in Osage and Pawnee counties, projecting that the area could see "upwards of one-quarter to four-tenths of an inch of ice" by Tuesday.
Other parts of northeastern Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service, could see accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch and experience sporadic power outages.
Meanwhile, residents living south of Interstate 44 were being warned about flooding in low-lying areas because of heavy rains. An update just before 5 p.m. Monday reported heavy rainfall in eastern Oklahoma in an area bounded roughly by Bristow in Creek County, Miami in Ottawa County, McAlester in Pittsburg County, and Ozark, Arkansas.
The city of Tulsa announced on Monday that it was prepared with snow plows, trucks and salt, among other resources, to keep roads passable in the event of early winter weather. City crews have responsibility for clearing snow and ice from the city's arterial, or main, streets as well as the Gilcrease and L.L. Tisdale expressways.
Maintenance of other highways in Tulsa is handled by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which reported online early Monday evening that it had crews treating roads in Pawnee County.
The National Weather Service said temperatures are expected to increase enough on Wednesday to prevent precipitation from becoming snow or ice before the weather system moves out of northeastern Oklahoma by Thursday.
NWS Tulsa forecast
Monday night: Chance of rain 50%. Low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: High near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80%.
Tuesday night: Chance of rain 50%. Cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Chance of rain 90%. High near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Low around 42.
Thursday: Chance of rain 30% before 1 p.m. Windy, with a high near 51.
