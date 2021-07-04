FreedomFest attendees say event serves as night of national unity in aftermath of COVID-19

This Fourth of July was never going to be a completely average holiday.
The Folds of Honor FreedomFest marked the first time in over a year most Americans gathered for Independence Day free of many COVID-19 restrictions.
It was also the first time siblings Evelyn Petroski and Kenneth “Pioneer” Brown attended a Tulsa fireworks show in decades. Brown said he’d not come to a major show since 1995. For Petroski, it had been “at least since the 1970s.”
The artistic duo spent the picture-perfect evening gazing southeast from the western bank of the Arkansas River, meticulously sketching the landscape. They later added the vibrant reds and blues that exploded from a few of the 6,000 fireworks that took flight Sunday evening.
Beyond the exceptional circumstances of the year leading up to the celebration, Petroski said it was a special holiday for another reason — hope.
“We’re finally coming out of the pandemic, or at least we’re in between if the (delta variant of COVID-19) doesn’t blow up,” Petroski said. “I think, in some ways, the pandemic was kind of a reset. I hate that it killed so many people, but now people seem kinder, even on the highways people are driving kinder ... it was something of a wake up call.”
Both the pandemic and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Petroski said, illustrated the need for Americans to take a step back from everyday political differences and find common ground in celebrating the country.
“These things really showed that we’re vulnerable,” Petroski said. “And just, as a country, it’s time for us to come together to stop all the hate, all the stupidity, and move forward.”
An Army veteran, Brown said he hoped the thousands of eager Tulsans that gathered Sunday evening would be part of a growing number that didn’t allow “sore losers” to affect Americans’ perceptions of one another.
This year’s event also felt more significant to Jazmine and Andrea O’Neal than the three others they’d experienced. The diversity of entertainment and food on offer alongside hours of live music was greatly expanded from previous iterations, Andrea O’Neal said. Stilt walkers, balloon animals and a plethora of local pups delighted the crowd for hours before the fireworks display kicked off.
“I’m loving how much more they have to offer people this year,” Andrea O’Neal said. “The pony rides, the magic show being offered, all the inflatables, it’s amazing.”
The seemingly expanded event was a boon for parents emerging from a year full of isolation with energetic children, Jazmine O’Neal said.
“It was definitely hard last year because kids always want to go out and watch the big fireworks, all that stuff,” Jazmine O’Neal said. “They were definitely a lot more eager to get out to this year so that they could experience all this. It’s fun to be back in this atmosphere and around all the people and all the excitement.”
Like Petroski and Brown, the O’Neals recognized the importance the holiday had as a chance to encourage national unity amid growing divisions.
“It’s an important moment for people to come together, especially after what happened at the Capitol,” Jazmine O’Neal said. “Holidays like this should be chances for us all to put aside our differences to celebrate one thing, our country ... it’s a huge melting pot but we’re all proud to be Americans, proud of our country.”
Andrea O’Neal said she had a chance to overlook the political divide firsthand.
“I just shook the hand of a politician I don’t necessarily agree with. We don’t have the same point of view, but it was pleasant, they were as nice as can be,” Andrea O’Neal said.
“They came, shook our hands, talked to our babies. To tell you the truth, that’s exactly what it should be about ... I don’t agree with everything that happens in this country, but I’ll fight tooth and nail for it against anything that comes up against us.”
That politician was U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who mingled with constituents throughout the evening. Most attendees he spoke with said the event was the first they came to after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, Lankford said.
“I’ve talked to several folks from all over Green Country who said this is where they’d always come before for the Fourth,” Lankford said. “I don’t know how many people have actually come back out, but ... a lot of people just crave being back together.”
This Fourth of July was not a completely average holiday. It was an important step in perhaps finalizing a return to normal, Petroski said.
“It’s just time to get out, move around, get with people who like the things you like,” Petroski said. “Have a life again. (It was) our patriotic duty to wear masks and help stop COVID, but I’m glad we didn’t have to tonight.”