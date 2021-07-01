Freedom Fest preparations begin with 6,000 fireworks ready to take flight

For a small part of the year, Ryan Howell jokingly adopts the alter ego of Randy Howell. This identity swap is a more fitting moniker for the event coordinator of the upcoming Folds of Honor Freedom Fest, he said.
In a previous story, a local television station "mislabeled me as Randy," Howell said. "But since then I've thought, 'You know, Randy sounds like a fireworks guy. … That's the guy I trust with my fireworks, not Ryan.'"
Howell was one of several employees on site to begin unloading thousands of firework shells at River West Festival Park on Thursday afternoon. Despite the persistent rain, tents helped keep the black powder dry in preparation for one of Oklahoma's largest fireworks displays.
Tulsans who flock to Freedom Fest will be treated to the colorful explosive yield of shells varying widely in size, Howell said. The smallest are 4-inch fireworks, roughly the same size as a fast pitch softball. The largest shells at the show are 10 inches — larger than a regulation basketball.
"When that (10-inch shell) goes in the air, it goes 1,000 feet up," Howell said. "When it explodes, it goes out to two football fields in diameter of explosive beauty."
Those explosives were first implemented into the show in 2019. Due to the shells' large explosion radius, Howell said some spectators may not be able to reclaim previously used viewing spots close to the launch site.
"People that have traditionally come and stood very close to the (21st Street) bridge will actually be asked to move during the show," Howell said, "because the fallout perimeter has to be expanded."
Although a fireworks shortage has gripped the rest of the country due to bogged-down supply lines and manufacturing issues in Chinese factories, Freedom Fest will not be affected.
The event organizers had already bought their fireworks in advance of last year's canceled show, Howell said. Since they weren't used, they were placed in storage and will be used in the 2021 spectacle.
Spectators can expect to see more than 3,000 fireworks launched in the first 22 minutes of the show, Howell said. The remaining 3,000 shells are expended in the final two minutes to provide an exciting ending.
"So if you want to talk about a grand finale, that's a grand finale," Howell said.
Festivities will be held at River West Festival Park, located at 2100 S. Jackson Ave., as well as at Veterans Park at 18th and Boulder.
There are several ideal viewing locations for different preferences, Howell said, depending on whether spectators want to be closer to the vendors and other festivities or prefer only to view the show.
"If you like being directly underneath the fireworks, you want to go to (Veterans Park); if you like the full-on frontal display and being able to see the whole show with everything ... that happens on the ground, you want Festival Park," Howell said. "If you want to be further back or maybe you have some people that are sound sensitive, … go to the Gathering Place and enjoy the show."
Freedom Fest activities will kick off at 6 p.m. July 4 with live music, stilt walkers, food vendors, pony rides and more, according to a news release. At 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will enter, and at 9:30 p.m. the fireworks show will begin.
Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets, according to the release. It is also advised to carpool, ride share, bike and plan ahead for parking, as construction has altered parking for this year's show.