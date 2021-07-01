Freedom Fest preparations begin with 6,000 fireworks ready to take flight

"People that have traditionally come and stood very close to the (21st Street) bridge will actually be asked to move during the show," Howell said, "because the fallout perimeter has to be expanded."

Although a fireworks shortage has gripped the rest of the country due to bogged-down supply lines and manufacturing issues in Chinese factories, Freedom Fest will not be affected.

The event organizers had already bought their fireworks in advance of last year's canceled show, Howell said. Since they weren't used, they were placed in storage and will be used in the 2021 spectacle.

Spectators can expect to see more than 3,000 fireworks launched in the first 22 minutes of the show, Howell said. The remaining 3,000 shells are expended in the final two minutes to provide an exciting ending.

"So if you want to talk about a grand finale, that's a grand finale," Howell said.

Festivities will be held at River West Festival Park, located at 2100 S. Jackson Ave., as well as at Veterans Park at 18th and Boulder.