Free women's self-defense class gets overwhelming response from community

In more than seven years of policing Tulsa and interacting with its residents, Officer Angela Emberton has fielded the question many times.
As a woman, how do you defend yourself?
She knew there was a need for accessible self-defense training for girls and women, but she didn’t quite realize how great that need was until her free, monthly self-defense class launched.
“I was very shocked at the response that we got,” Emberton said Monday before her first class started.
More than 100 girls and women ranging in age from 14 to 70 have expressed interest or signed up for Empower Tulsa, which was announced last week and made possible through a partnership between the Tulsa Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Emberton said subsequent sessions will be held on April 5 and May 3. Each class is limited to 25 participants due to COVID-19 precautions, and all three are full.
Further classes are in the works as organizers try to secure a location, Emberton said, and registration remains open.
Emberton, who was tapped to join the Tulsa Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit in 2020, said she wanted to start the program to build confidence in girls and women across the city, especially in those who often walk alone.
“What better way to build and encourage ladies than to give them the basic tools, should they ever need them, to know how to protect themselves?” Emberton said.
She reached out to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kimber Take, who “jumped right on board,” and the idea was soon met with approval from all the levels of leadership.
Take, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office more than 13 years and serves as its SWAT team operator, assists in instructing defensive tactics, making her the ideal lead instructor for the initiative.
Emberton said other women in law enforcement will also be present at the classes to help participants learn.
The class is open to women and girls older than 12, and it will focus on five key components of defense, including basic takedowns, the elbow strike, knee strike, situational awareness and escaping — the latter two of which are considered the most important.
“A lot of women may be wearing headphones or on their cellphone looking down and not paying attention to their surroundings,” Emberton said.
It’s important to have your hands free and be looking around, she said, scanning your area every so often so you can identify whether someone or something could present a threat and determine a plan to address that threat.
“Not everyone is out to attack us,” Emberton said. “But we can recognize the cues.”
The goal is to avoid close encounters with predators before they happen, but the class will cover ways women can fight more efficiently in case they do find themselves in hand-to-hand combat.
Most women can strike more effectively with their elbow or knee than they can with a fist, Emberton said, because “a lot of females have smaller hands.”
Instructors will teach participants how to use their body to optimize their strengths and increase their chances of getting away from an attacker.
Most women’s self-defense classes come at a steep cost, but Emberton is hoping Empower Tulsa’s nonexistent price tag will be enough to draw more participants in.
“It’s so vital,” she said. “It’s so important that our community and women and girls just have a basic knowledge.
“Because of this training and some tools, now you can react and know what to do.”