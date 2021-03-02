Free women's self-defense class gets overwhelming response from community

“What better way to build and encourage ladies than to give them the basic tools, should they ever need them, to know how to protect themselves?” Emberton said.

She reached out to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kimber Take, who “jumped right on board,” and the idea was soon met with approval from all the levels of leadership.

Take, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office more than 13 years and serves as its SWAT team operator, assists in instructing defensive tactics, making her the ideal lead instructor for the initiative.

Emberton said other women in law enforcement will also be present at the classes to help participants learn.

The class is open to women and girls older than 12, and it will focus on five key components of defense, including basic takedowns, the elbow strike, knee strike, situational awareness and escaping — the latter two of which are considered the most important.

“A lot of women may be wearing headphones or on their cellphone looking down and not paying attention to their surroundings,” Emberton said.