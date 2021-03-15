Free vaccine shuttle for area seniors funded by $110K from federal government

Area seniors in need of transportation to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments have a new free option.
Officials with LIFE Senior Services said they are receiving $109,519 in federal funds to expand their transportation services, allowing them to shuttle more seniors age 62 and up to and from their vaccination sites.
The special transit funding, administered by the Indian Nations Council of Governments, is being provided through the Federal Transit Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
LIFE, which has been helping seniors schedule vaccination appointments, has provided a few rides as needed, but it hasn’t emphasized its ride service, officials said.
Now, with this funding, it will begin promoting it, said Eileen Bradshaw, LIFE Senior Services president and CEO.
“We had limited access to funding before this. The great thing about this is now we can be proactive,” she said.
“We had a lot of people early on from outlying areas who were unsure about traffic in Tulsa or how to get where they were going. It’s just so nice to be able to say to them, ‘Oh, you live in Catoosa? Well, we can arrange transportation for you.’”
LIFE will use senior transport services with which it already works to provide the rides, she said.
It's estimated that the funding will allow for around 2,000 round trips, Bradshaw said. “That’s pretty exciting,” she added.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, the Indian Nations Council of Governments board chairwoman, said INCOG “is pleased to provide additional funding to LIFE Senior Services to help the most vulnerable residents get the life-protecting vaccines they need.
“INCOG is working proactively with area nonprofits and local governments to combat the effects of COVID-19 in our communities,” she said.
Seniors can arrange for rides by calling LIFE’s SeniorLine at 918-664-9000. Calls should be made 48 hours in advance of vaccination appointments.
Bradshaw said if it’s within 48 hours, though, it’s still OK to call.
LIFE has been helping area seniors with appointments and other vaccine-related questions since the COVID-19 vaccinations began.
“It’s not nearly as much as at its peak, but the demand is still there,” Bradshaw said, adding that the organization was still receiving around 200 vaccine-related calls a day last week.
“I'm happy that we're in Phase 3 and more people can get vaccinated, but we still have a fair amount of seniors who are in the process of getting their first shot.”
Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as most Oklahomans become eligible