Free vaccine shuttle for area seniors funded by $110K from federal government

Area seniors in need of transportation to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments have a new free option.

Officials with LIFE Senior Services said they are receiving $109,519 in federal funds to expand their transportation services, allowing them to shuttle more seniors age 62 and up to and from their vaccination sites.

The special transit funding, administered by the Indian Nations Council of Governments, is being provided through the Federal Transit Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

LIFE, which has been helping seniors schedule vaccination appointments, has provided a few rides as needed, but it hasn’t emphasized its ride service, officials said.

Now, with this funding, it will begin promoting it, said Eileen Bradshaw, LIFE Senior Services president and CEO.

“We had limited access to funding before this. The great thing about this is now we can be proactive,” she said.

“We had a lot of people early on from outlying areas who were unsure about traffic in Tulsa or how to get where they were going. It’s just so nice to be able to say to them, ‘Oh, you live in Catoosa? Well, we can arrange transportation for you.’”