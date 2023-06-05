Tulsa pet owners can receive free spay and neuter services through Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Tulsa Humane Society throughout June at the former Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.

Operation Pit Stop, intended for pit-mix-breed dogs, offers free spay and neutering along with free microchips, vaccinations, dog food and cash prizes for participants. The services are being offered by appointment.

Gina Gardner, president and founder of the Humane Society of Tulsa, and Sherri Carrier, Tulsa Animal Welfare manager, aim to spay or neuter at least 500 pit bull or pit-mix dogs in June, but they said they will offer the free services into July if necessary.

While the event focuses on pit bulls and pit-mix dogs, any dog owner may receive the free services throughout June at 315 S. Gilcrease Museum Road. If the organizers don't meet their goal of 500 bull-breed dogs, the event will extend into July at the same location.

Gardner said the focus is on pit bulls and pit-mixes because they make up the majority of shelter populations and tend to stay longer in shelters than other dogs.

Gardner said that as a private organization, the Humane Society can try to limit how many dogs and cats it takes in at a time; however, it receives intake requests constantly, and animals are dumped outside its doors.

“The reality is that we're in such a crisis that if we don't really get to the root of the problem and start making spay and neuter accessible and affordable — free, like this event — for people and get animals in Tulsa County altered to stop the unwanted litters — that's the only way we're really going to get ahead of the problem,” Gardner said.

Carrier said the city shelter is at over 100% capacity and is running on lifesaving mode. She said the shelter needs people to foster or adopt animals soon.

But she also said the root of the issue is unwanted litters, so spaying and neutering is imperative to stopping shelter overcrowding.

Both Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Tulsa have recently offered adoption discounts and promotions. Carrier said the city shelter is currently waiving fees for adoptions and vaccinations to help curb the overcrowding it's been experiencing.

Carrier said spaying and neutering is essential to being a pet owner but that often owners cannot afford the services for their pets and end up with unwanted litters that are dumped.

“(We need) more communication and more education about spay and neutering,” Carrier said. “We need to find more ways, more funding, more opportunities for free spay-neuter clinics, no-cost clinics for people that may not be able to afford those services at any given time.”

Gardner said Thursday’s kickoff saw 82 dogs spayed or neutered. That success, she said, was due to the collaboration between the city of Tulsa, sponsors, Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Tulsa.

Gardner said Tulsans care about animals, despite the increased overcrowding at the shelter.

“We have awesome city leaders and county leaders that are so open to positive things for the community, and there's no way that this could have happened without everybody working together,” she said. “Our community cares about animals.”

For appointments, owners can go to the Humane Society of Tulsa’s website, tulsapets.com. Each week's schedule will be different, and Gardner said new appointment slots will appear daily.

