Tulsa pet owners can receive free spay and neuter services through Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Tulsa Humane Society throughout June at the former Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.
, i Operation Pit Stop ntended for pit- mix-breed dogs, offers free spay and neutering along with free microchips, vaccinations, dog food and cash prizes for participants. The services are being offered by appointment. Gina Gardner, president and founder of the Humane Society of Tulsa, and Sherri Carrier, Tulsa Animal Welfare manager, aim to spay or neuter at least 500 pit bull or pit-mix dogs in June, but they said they will offer the free services into July if necessary.
While the event focuses on pit bulls and pit-mix dogs, any dog owner may receive the free services throughout June at 315 S. Gilcrease Museum Road. If the organizers don't meet their goal of 500 bull-breed dogs, the event will extend into July at the same location. Gardner said the focus is on pit bulls and pit-mixes because they make up the majority of shelter populations and tend to stay longer in shelters than other dogs. Gardner said that as a private organization, the Humane Society can try to limit how many dogs and cats it takes in at a time; however, it receives intake requests constantly, and animals are dumped outside its doors. “The reality is that we're in such a crisis that if we don't really get to the root of the problem and start making spay and neuter accessible and affordable — free, like this event — for people and get animals in Tulsa County altered to stop the unwanted litters that's the only way we're really going to get ahead of the problem — ,” Gardner said. Carrier said the city shelter is at over 100% capacity and is running on lifesaving mode. She said the shelter needs people to foster or adopt animals soon. But she also said the root of the issue is unwanted litters, so spaying and neutering is imperative to stopping shelter overcrowding. Both Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Tulsa have recently offered adoption discounts and promotions. Carrier said the city shelter is currently waiving fees for adoptions and vaccinations to help curb the overcrowding it's been experiencing. Carrier said spaying and neutering is essential to being a pet owner but that often owners cannot afford the services for their pets and end up with unwanted litters that are dumped. “(We need) more communication and more education about spay and neutering,” Carrier said. “We need to find more ways, more funding, more opportunities for free spay-neuter clinics, no-cost clinics for people that may not be able to afford those services at any given time.”
Gardner said Thursday’s kickoff saw 82 dogs spayed or neutered. That success, she said, was due to the collaboration between the city of Tulsa, sponsors, Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Tulsa.
Gardner said Tulsans care about animals, despite the increased overcrowding at the shelter.
“We have awesome city leaders and county leaders that are so open to positive things for the community, and there's no way that this could have happened without everybody working together,” she said. “Our community cares about animals.” For appointments, owners can go to the Humane Society of Tulsa’s website, tulsapets.com . Each week's schedule will be different, and Gardner said new appointment slots will appear daily. The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 37 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Maxx
Greetings all! My name is Maximus Von Blue Heeler but my friends just call me Maxx! I just recently passed an age milestone of 6 months and I'm ready to explore life with my forever family. The problem is that I haven't found them yet! Just a few things to know about me: I like other dogs especially the ones that like to run like me. I am seriously a great people dog - just check out the cute underbite of mine. The kids love me and I love them back! I like going places and exploring. I'm just ready for my forever family to find me so we can start all this fun stuff! If you are out there, fill out one of those applications at
www.carerescueok.org! See you soon!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Breeze
Breeze is extremely friendly and seems to do well with all humans! She has also been successful living with other cats.
Breeze will be spayed, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested, microchipped, and current on parasite prevention before being adopted. Breeze is female, 7.8 lbs.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Kane
This little cutie pie is Kane. He is a 5 month old husky/shepherd mix (best guess?) He has adapted to his foster's home so well. Kane gets along with all the other dogs, little to big. He is a bit timid at first but warms up quickly. He seems to be very intelligent and picks up things quickly. Kane went on a store run with his foster and did very well greeting others and walking great on his leash. If you are looking for a sweet and smart pup, this is your guy! Our applications are at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Panther
You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. I have done well with other cats and dogs! I love everyone I meet. Panther is male, 13 lbs., 5 years old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Panther is currently in foster care, so an appointment will be needed to meet him. Please email
foster@tulsaspca.org to do so.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Rascal
Hey all, meet Rascal! He is one good looking pup and has the personality to match! Rascal is a 4 yr old Heinz 57 who we think got the best of several breeds! Maybe some Jack Russell (check out those ears), maybe some terrier? Rascal is a great size at 49 lbs and not too tall. He gets along with other dogs, kind of ignores cats and just generally loves being with all people! He does have an adventurous spirit so a 6' privacy fence would be best. He walks well on a leash and travels great in a car. He is quite comfy in the home, has good indoor manners and loves to chill on the couch with his people. If you think you might be his people, check out our website at
www.carerescueok.org for the application! He is a great dog so don't wait!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Rose
Check out Rose! Isn’t she pawsitively adorable? We sure think so! If you’re looking for a sweet, gentle companion who will always be loyal, look no further. Rose is female, 8 lbs., 4 years old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Honey
Single, brown-eyed, black mouth cur mix female looking for a fun-loving forever home. My name is Honey and just like it says, I'm sweet! I'm comfortable in almost any environment. I enjoy being a homebody but I also love going hiking, playing in the river and even watching a soccer game with the kiddos! I'm still a youngster at only a year old so I'm looking for a lifetime commitment. If you think you might be the one, head over to
www.carerescueok.org for their application!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Patty and Selma
Patty (left) and Selma (right) are both brown tabby cats. They were born on July 16, 2022 in the home of someone who rescued their pregnant mom. Patty is a little nervous around the volunteers but she is getting better, while Selma is a little more outgoing. They are a bonded pair and frequently curl up together in the bottom of an open cage. They are both OK with kids and dogs and absolutely love wet food. Selma is currently spending time out in our hallway whereas Patty likes the top of our ‘fridge.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa on the east side of Sheridan. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photos courtesy of StreetCats
Louis
Hey everyone! Louis here! Me and my brother Oliver just joined this CARE Rescue club because we are looking for our forever homes. We hung out a little bit at Petsmart and had lots of people holding us, including some of the little humans. I heard the people asking how old we were and what kind of dog. The CARE People said we were three months old and they said they heard we were Chihuahua and heeler mixes. It was pretty fun! And then we got to go to our foster home and play with their dogs until we were so tired we went to bed early! So, if you think your family could become our family, fill out an application at
www.carerescueok.org pretty quick! Waiting to hear!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Tony
Tony is a handsome brown tabby male with an estimated birthdate of April 10, 2022. Initially he came up to a home in Owasso and wanted to come in, but the homeowner had two cats and could not let him in or keep him. He is sweet and social but still getting used to other cats in StreetCats. He loves to play and he loves human attention. He’s happy on a person’s lap and loves to be petted. He was neutered by Feline Specialties on April 10, 2023, so you’ll notice his neck and jowls are a little fuller than cats neutered at an earlier age, but it makes him very handsome.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Oliver
This little munchkin is Oliver! He is a three month old Chihuahua/Heeler mix is what we were told. He’s a little shy at the beginning that warms up super fast and loves playing with his brother Louis. If you might be interested in this baby, check out our applications are
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Nile
Nile is a brown tabby with interesting markings and an estimated birthdate of April 13, 2018. His previous owner abandoned him outside, but neighbors knew him and started feeding him and trying to take care of him until he could find a home. He did have some fur loss due to his time outside but it is now growing back. He loves human attention but initially is nervous around when he sees new people. One of our volunteers spent a lot of time holding and petting him and he really gravitated to her. We don’t know what his life was like when he was in a home but the neighbors think he may have been kept alone in a room. He came into our adoption facility on 4/15 after having his teeth cleaned along with rabies and FVRCP vaccinations – he had previously been neutered.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Buddy
Are you looking for a buddy who likes to hang out, go hiking, take a drive, head to the park or just chill watching Netflix? Well here’s your Buddy! He is a two year old Kelpie mix who graduated from our STAR inmate training program with the highest score on the test! He’s very smart and obedient and loves his people! And he is a great size at fortyish pounds! If you think Buddy might be a good buddy for you, check out our applications at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Binx
Hi, I'm Binx! I am a sweet, older gal who is seeking a forever home. I have some medical issues but those are being easily controlled through daily medication! Binx is 13 years old, female, 7 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Bandito
I'm Bandito! I'm a very good boy, I just tend to have a medium to high energy level. I know to sit, shake, lay down, I LOVE to play fetch and play in the water. I just need someone with a firm attitude towards helping me stay in line. I tend to think that my leash is something to play tug of war with. I would LOVE it at the lake! I would swim until you told me to come back, and then even longer! I just need someone who understands me to love me. I would prefer an adult only home. Bandito is male, 59 lbs., 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Hokte
I'm a unique girl, with a unique name. I'm not quite sure if I get along with other dogs or men but I'm working on it. I do love the pools though! Hokte is Mvskoke(Creek) for the word lady. Hotke is female, 50 lbs., 1 year old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Milo
Milo is a playful, energetic, young guy. He seems to enjoy attention. He loves to play fetch! He knows sit. He can be a little vocal and jumpy in the kennel, but not so much in the yard. He has played well with a couple of other dogs. Through the kennel door he tends to talk trash to some of the dogs. He seems to be overly excited though. Once in the yard, he's a fun, happy guy. Milo is male. 45 lbs., 1 year old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Precious
This beautiful little lady is Precious. She has had a rough life until now. We found her in the shelter with a useless leg from an old break and she was in a lot of pain. Fast forward to today, we have a happy pain free tripod pup that loves belly rubs and warm laps! Precious is thought to be approximately 7 years old and is house and crate trained.
While adapting to her new surroundings has come fairly easy for her, her foster family says that she enjoys a more laidback environment. She is around other dogs in her foster home so she would be good as the only princess of the house, or with a sibling as chill as she is. This sweet baby definitely has many more years of love to share with whomever makes her their furever fur baby ❤️ Applications can be found at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Peter
Peter, Peter, big treat eater! He does love his treats! Peter is a little more reserved than his brother Paddington but once he is comfortable, he is all snuggles and belly rubs! Peter is a 10 week old Boxer/Staffordshire Terrier Mix who just wants to love and be loved! His favorite spot is right next to or on the kiddo of the house! His tail doesn’t stop wagging! Our applications are at
www.carerescueok.org if you think he might be the one!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Paddington
Say hey to Paddington! He is quite the looker, wouldn’t you say? He has beautiful coloring! He is a 10 week old Boxer/Staffordshire terrier mix who’s favorite person in the world right now is the 8 year old kiddo in his foster home! He wants to be anywhere she is, and his favorite thing is when she lays on the floor with him and rubs his belly! He is definitely a people dog! If you think Paddington might fit in well with your family, please contact us at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Julian
I'm a little bit of a shy guy. Just because I'm a shy guy, doesn't mean I'm not the king. I've got a crown, got a very nice one and its here on my head. Look at it. Have I got it on? I'm just a good boy who is looking for his furever home. Once I get that I would like to see my brothers go home as well. After much deep and profound brain things inside my head, I have decided to thank you for bringing peace to our home. And to make you feel good, I'm going to give you this lovely parting gift. Julian is male, 37 lbs., 1 year old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Hugo
I'm a fun-loving, happy-all-the-time, glass-is-half-full kind of dog looking for someone who loves to laugh and play around. Must have a great sense of humor and some time to spend with me. I'm a dog on a mission to please you. Hugo is male, 27 lbs., 4 months old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Dac
Hi I’m Dac and I am full of personality! I was tired of living on the streets so one day I decided to rescue myself by hopping into a nice man’s truck and refusing to leave until he took me to the American embassy… Just kidding! All I really asked for is to help me find my furever home.
At 70 lbs I am a big boy and look a bit intimidating, but I’m really just a big goofball that likes to give kisses. I am drawn to alpha males but get along with everyone including children and other dogs. I hate to brag, but I am highly educated, having graduated from the STAR program two times! Another thing that makes me unique is the reason for my name- you see, Dac is short for pterodactyl because when I am feeling vocal, evidently I sound like a winged dinosaur. If you’re looking for an active, unique dog to keep you supplied with interesting stories, I’m your dog!
Dac is current on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and heartworm negative! Applications can be found at
www.carerescueok.org.
Gia
This is Gia. The picture just doesn't do her justice because she is gorgeous! This little lady is so much fun! Gia is a shepherd mix and one-year-old. She is extremely smart, energetic and loves being spoiled, held and snuggling up with her person. She is everything an active person could want. Want to go jogging....great idea! Hiking....She’s in! Snuggling and kisses....yes please. Gia would love to find her forever family.....is it you?
Gia has graduated from the STAR program and is available for adoption!
Gia is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Chocolate
As sweet as his name would suggest, you need not look further than this guy for a loving companion. Shy yet charming canine searching for patient owner with relaxed lifestyle. Looking for gentle guidance to help him come out of his shell. Treat him sweet and kind and he’ll blossom. Chocolate is male, 35 lbs., 1 year old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Jay Z
Yo, I’m Jay Z! Like my name would imply, I’m a fun guy who is looking for a forever family. Treat me well, and I will give you my all! Jay Z is male, 49 lbs., 5 months old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Clancy
Clancy is a shy yet charming canine searching for patient owner with relaxed lifestyle. Looking for gentle guidance to help me come out of my shell. Treat me sweet and kind and I'll blossom. Clancy is male, 1 year old, 34 lbs., vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Sylvie
Yes. Okay, already. I'm a dog. I really am. I'm not a porcupine or a tribble or whatever you were about to guess. And I may be a little gray around the muzzle and need some special TLC, but doesn't every dog deserve that when she gets to be my age? I'm Sylvie, and you can verify my real, true, loyal, loving doggy heart and soul. Sylvie is 2 years old, female, 46 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Johnny
Just look at those eyes - they really say it all! Johnny is a 4 yr old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who literally wants nothing but to love and to be loved! He recently graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program where he learned basic commands and graduated with high marks! He is one smart pup and really wants to please! Johnny (after Johnny Cash of course!) is house and crate trained. He lived with seven other dogs in the program and did well with them. His trainer said he is the only one that never had a scuffle. We call him Johnny the Peacemaker! If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Hoss
Hey everyone! Hoss is my name and snuggling is my game! More than anything else, I like being with my people. I actually know my birthday which is Jan. 27, 2022 because my mom had me and my sister at the house of this nice man who let her come in out of the cold. I’m pretty sure I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier and I’m told I have the softest coat! Right now I am on an adventure going through the STAR Inmate Training Program and I’m learning lots of new stuff! I’ll be graduating around the end of November and I hope I’ll have a new home with my forever family waiting for me!
Hoss is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
