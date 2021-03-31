Free senior tax prep deadline coming up

An annual tax preparation service offered free to qualifying seniors is asking participants to drop off their returns by April 13.

LIFE Senior Services’ annual Tax Assistance Program is available to individuals age 60 and older whose annual household income is $57,000 or less.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 918-664-9000, ext. 1189. Returns can be dropped at LIFE’s central office, 5950 E. 31st St.

The deadline to pick up dropped returns is April 15.

The service is being offered in drop-off fashion this year rather than in person as a pandemic safety precaution.

In addition to tax returns, LIFE will also confirm that filers have received their stimulus checks and will assist any who have not.

LIFE has been IRS-approved to offer free tax assistance since 2014. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified to handle basic income tax preparation and electronic filing.

