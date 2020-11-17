Free program at YMCA helps distance-learners with support, food and physical enrichment

While at the day camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 5-to-18-year-old participants spend time with tutors and on Zoom with other students while also engaging in physical and enrichment activities with YMCA staff.

Wilkes said the response from caregivers has been a combination of relief and overwhelming gratitude.

"A lot of 'I don't know what we would do,'" Wilkes said.

But parents have to continue to work, he said, and "this is an opportunity for parents to re-engage with society" while ensuring their children don't suffer learning loss.

In light of the pandemic, safety is of the utmost importance to organizers, Wilkes said, but they're also dedicated to serving the critical needs of families.

Staff members have their temperatures taken daily and wear masks and gloves while interacting with children in a 9-to-1 ratio, Wilkes said, and the designated spaces for learning allow the participants to spread out. The spaces are cleaned daily and additionally every few days electrostatically.

Those interested in the program may call 918-280-9622.