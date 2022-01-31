Free N95 masks available at several dozen Tulsa pharmacies through state health partnership

As cloth masks are considered less effective to reduce COVID-19 spread, Oklahoma State Department of Health has committed to distributing half a million N95 masks free through local pharmacies.

"With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for OSDH, said in a news release. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”

In Tulsa County, 62 pharmacies are listed as of Monday among those providing the free N95 masks through the state Health Department. The list of participating pharmacies can be found at oklahoma.gov/covid19; pharmacies at major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are not distributing the free masks at this time.

According to state health officials, pharmacies began receiving the masks Thursday, with another shipment Monday. They are coming from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million N95 masks on hand.