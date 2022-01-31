 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free N95 masks available at several dozen Tulsa pharmacies through state health partnership
0 Comments
alert top story

Free N95 masks available at several dozen Tulsa pharmacies through state health partnership

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Free N95 masks

Free N95 masks are distributed to pharmacies and community health centers, with the program expected to be fully up and running by early February.

 Christina Gayman, Associated Press

As cloth masks are considered less effective to reduce COVID-19 spread, Oklahoma State Department of Health has committed to distributing half a million N95 masks free through local pharmacies.

"With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for OSDH, said in a news release. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”

In Tulsa County, 62 pharmacies are listed as of Monday among those providing the free N95 masks through the state Health Department. The list of participating pharmacies can be found at oklahoma.gov/covid19; pharmacies at major retailers such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are not distributing the free masks at this time. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to state health officials, pharmacies began receiving the masks Thursday, with another shipment Monday. They are coming from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million N95 masks on hand.

"Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection," according to Centers for Disease Control guidance on choosing masks. For the greatest levels of protection, the CDC recommends surgical or N95-style masks that fit well around the nose and mouth, especially in situations of greater risk and for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Cloths masks are not effective against the highly contagious omicron variant. According to health officials, here are the face masks that offer the most protection against the omicron variant. Source by: Stringr 

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Bomb cyclone’ forces Nantucket residents to battle blizzard and flooding conditions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert