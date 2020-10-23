Related to this story
Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in red, and contact tracers can't determine reasons because people are staying mum
Dr. Bruce Dart said health department officials are becoming a bit frustrated because they can't gather the necessary in-depth information, which makes it difficult to formulate specific public health recommendations.
Mass grave found in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims; 10 coffins found in trench at Oaklawn Cemetery
Officials said it is too soon to know for certain whether the burials are connected to the 1921 Race Massacre — and that it might be a while before they do know.
The State Auditor and Inspector found oversight to be lacking on the part of Epic’s "handpicked" governing board members. #oklaed
Watch Now: Researchers discover human remains in unmarked grave at Oaklawn Cemetery; further examination needed to determine Tulsa Race Massacre connection
The remains of a single person were found intact in a casket in a section of the cemetery researchers believe may contain the bodies of 18 Black men who were killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921.
Okay Public Schools teacher Travis Sloat took third-place honors Sunday evening on "America's Funniest Home Videos" for a viral clip of one of…
Police officers from Tulsa’s Mingo Valley Division organized a meeting Thursday with merchants from the 71st Street business corridor, they said, to hear from them in person about the problems they are facing and to encourage collaboration.
Local property owners are working with an artists collective to paint a mural on private property.
A 3-year-old boy went to a convenience store in the 500 block of South 33rd West Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday and said his father had been shot, Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said.