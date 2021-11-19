Free health fair offered for families Saturday at east Tulsa park

A free health fair for families Saturday will also offer help with SNAP and SoonerCare enrollment.

In addition to wellness checks, organizers say they also will distribute food at the event; among sponsors are La Cosecha, Hunger Free Oklahoma, Oasis Fresh Market and QuikTrip.

The event, scheduled 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road, is hosted by Tulsa Parks, along with Tulsa Responds and other local organizations.

FC Tulsa is planning soccer drills for those who are interested, and supervised children's activities will be offered, according to a news release.

Other sponsors include Tulsa Tech, Tulsa Health Department, UMA Tulsa and Due North.

For more information call 918-900-0918 or email taskforce@tulsaresponds.org.