Free guided tours set for Honey Springs Battlefield in June, July

Leading up to the annual commemoration of the Battle of Honey Springs in July, visitors to the Civil War battle site will have opportunities for special tours given by student guides, the park announced.

Normally, all tours at Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, are self-guided.

But on four upcoming Saturdays — June 12 and 26, July 3 and 17 — visitors can take free tours of the park and its six trails guided by students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

The guides, trained through a historical interpretation course, will highlight exact locations of military actions, key aspects of the battle and its historical importance.

The public is also invited to the annual memorial commemoration set for 10:30 a.m. July 17.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.

