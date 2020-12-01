 Skip to main content
Free food boxes going to 5,000 families through Saint Francis, Catholic Charities partnership in Oklahoma

Free food boxes going to 5,000 families through Saint Francis, Catholic Charities partnership in Oklahoma

Catholic Charities

Volunteer James Blankenship brings a cart with food to be distributed at Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma’s food pantry in May.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

In a move reminiscent of the Christ they seek to emulate, a Tulsa-based nonprofit and health system are teaming up to feed 5,000 Oklahoma families this weekend. 

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and Saint Francis Health System are partnering to distribute free food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program this Saturday, Dec. 5, in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Muskogee, Vinita and McAlester, according to a news release. 

The service project was planned in recognition of the Saint Francis Health System’s 60th anniversary, and it will feature some health care workers as volunteers.

All locations will feature a drive-through distribution, allowing for social distancing with all recipients remaining in their vehicles. The boxes will include fresh produce, meat and dairy products and are available to anyone who needs food while supplies last.

Locations and start times are listed below:

Tulsa, 9 a.m.

Catholic Charities, 2450 N. Harvard Ave.

Broken Arrow, 9 a.m.

Saint Francis Broken Arrow/Warren Clinic Elm, 2950 S. Elm Pl.

Glenpool, 9 a.m.

Saint Francis Glenpool, 140 W. 151st St. S.

Muskogee, 9 a.m.

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee - East Campus, 2900 N. Main St.

Vinita, 10 a.m.

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, 735 N. Foreman St.

McAlester, 10 a.m.

Warren Clinic McAlester, 1401 E. Van Buren Ave.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

