Free drop-off tax prep offered for qualifying senior adults

Tulsa-area seniors who qualify for free tax assistance through LIFE Senior Services will be able to do so this year in a way that’s safer.

Rather than the in-person service offered before the pandemic, senior residents taking advantage of LIFE’s annual Tax Assistance Program are being asked to drop off their tax returns at LIFE’s central office, 5950 E. 31st St., and pick them up at a later date.

Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 918-664-9000, ext. 1189.

“We’re asking the clients to give us up to one week to allow us to process the return before returning to pick up the completed tax filing,” LIFE spokeswoman Lauren Zeligson said. “We call the client directly to set up a pick up date and time that is more convenient for them.”

Officials said the drop-off system will make the operation safer for the volunteers, staff and tax filers.

The program, which kicked off Feb. 4 and will continue through April 15, is available to individuals age 60 and older whose annual household income is $57,000 or less.

In addition to tax returns, LIFE will also confirm this year that filers have received their stimulus checks and will assist any who have not.