Free distemper/parvo vaccines offered for dogs at drive-through clinic today in Tulsa

Dog owners can visit Chamberlain Park on Monday for a free drive-through vaccine clinic as cases of distemper have been found in canines at Tulsa Animal Shelter, as well as in the community.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Dr. Carolyn Cash from Alta Vista Animal Hospital, Tulsa SPCA and Tulsa Animal Welfare to offer canine DAPP (distemper/parvo) vaccines. The annual shot would typically cost about $35 for dog owners.

"All dogs, regardless of age, need to be vaccinated against distemper (and also parvovirus) annually," the alliance said in a news release.

The event will offer 400 shots between 1-4 p.m. at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave. For more info, go to animalallianceok.org.

The group asks that dog owners stay in their vehicles with their secured canines. Puppies less than 6 weeks old and dogs who are currently sick should not be brought to the clinic.

An outbreak of distemper caused Tulsa Animal Shelter to announce an indefinite closure in November.