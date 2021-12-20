 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Free distemper/parvo vaccines offered for dogs at drive-through clinic today in Tulsa
0 Comments

Free distemper/parvo vaccines offered for dogs at drive-through clinic today in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
Free vaccines for dogs

Dog owners can visit Chamberlain Park between 1-4 p.m. for a free parvo/distemper vaccine clinic. Cases of distemper have been identified at Tulsa Animal Shelter, as well as in the community. 

 Tulsa World file

Related

Watch Now: Tulsa Animal Welfare closes indefinitely to address distemper outbreak

Dog owners can visit Chamberlain Park on Monday for a free drive-through vaccine clinic as cases of distemper have been found in canines at Tulsa Animal Shelter, as well as in the community. 

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Dr. Carolyn Cash from Alta Vista Animal Hospital, Tulsa SPCA and Tulsa Animal Welfare to offer canine DAPP (distemper/parvo) vaccines. The annual shot would typically cost about $35 for dog owners.

"All dogs, regardless of age, need to be vaccinated against distemper (and also parvovirus) annually," the alliance said in a news release.

The event will offer 400 shots between 1-4 p.m. at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave. For more info, go to animalallianceok.org.

The group asks that dog owners stay in their vehicles with their secured canines. Puppies less than 6 weeks old and dogs who are currently sick should not be brought to the clinic.

An outbreak of distemper caused Tulsa Animal Shelter to announce an indefinite closure in November.

Distemper does not affect cats. Dogs can contract the virus at any age, but young, unvaccinated dogs and puppies are most susceptible. The virus is found in bodily secretions and spread via inhalation before it can move to the lymph nodes and then to the blood, spreading to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, urogenital and central nervous systems.

Despite its seriousness, many dogs are only mildly affected, with symptoms like lethargy, ocular and nasal discharge, and loose stool.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi carpenter turns her hobby into business

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert