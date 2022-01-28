Foyil teen killed in Friday collision on Will Rogers Turnpike north of Adair

A 19-year-old was killed in a collision on the Will Rogers Turnpike on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kalvin Grumbein, 19, of Foyil, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt west on the turnpike a few miles northwest of Adair in Mayes County, when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail about 11:38 a.m., troopers said.

Grumbein's vehicle reentered the roadway and hit a westbound Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man.

Both vehicles then went off the roadway to the right, and the tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, troopers said.

Grumbein was pinned in his vehicle for 37 minutes before Adair firefighters were able to free him using the Jaws of Life. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene, the OHP reported.

The truck driver was uninjured, and his passenger, a 21-year-old Chicago man, refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.

The teenager was pinned in his vehicle for 37 minutes before Adair firefighters freed him using the Jaws of Life, but paramedics declared him dead at the scene, troopers said.