Fourth of July: Let Freedom Ring program returns to TU on Sunday
Fourth of July: Let Freedom Ring program returns to TU on Sunday

  • Updated
Let Freedom Ring

Bill Graham of Tulsa carries the American flag during the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 in 2020. The event, an annual commemoration of the Fourth of July, returns to the University of Tulsa this Sunday. 

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World

After a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tulsa’s historic Kendall Bell will once again help ring in the Fourth of July holiday for the area.

The Let Freedom Ring bell-ringing ceremony returns to TU’s Bayless Plaza on July 4.

The event, which commemorates the signing of America’s Declaration of Independence in 1776, is held annually by the local chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution as a reminder of the history behind the holiday.

The half-hour program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks and be mindful of social distancing. Masks will be available for those who don’t have them.

The event is returning to TU after the pandemic forced it to move last year to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577.

Ron Painter, president of the state Sons of the American Revolution organization, said participants are happy to be back and hope the public will take advantage of the opportunity.

“Bring your children, family, friends and a lawn chair. Learn what the July 4th holiday is all about,” he said.

The plaza, home to Kendall Bell, is at the university’s 11th Street entrance at the north end of the oval drive.

During the ceremony, the bell will be rung 13 times, once for each of the 13 original states.

The event will also include a reading from the Declaration, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and renditions of the National Anthem and other patriotic songs. Bagpipe music will be provided by William Tetrick of the City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums Corps.

As always, ceremony participants will appear in Revolutionary War-era dress.

The Let Freedom Ring ceremony was established nationally in 1963 by Congress to recognize the signing of the Declaration.

Every Fourth of July, bells are rung across the country at 1 p.m. CDT, traditionally recognized as the hour the signing took place.

