Fourth of July: Let Freedom Ring program returns to TU on Sunday

After a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tulsa’s historic Kendall Bell will once again help ring in the Fourth of July holiday for the area.

The Let Freedom Ring bell-ringing ceremony returns to TU’s Bayless Plaza on July 4.

The event, which commemorates the signing of America’s Declaration of Independence in 1776, is held annually by the local chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution as a reminder of the history behind the holiday.

The half-hour program will begin at 12:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks and be mindful of social distancing. Masks will be available for those who don’t have them.

The event is returning to TU after the pandemic forced it to move last year to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577.

Ron Painter, president of the state Sons of the American Revolution organization, said participants are happy to be back and hope the public will take advantage of the opportunity.

“Bring your children, family, friends and a lawn chair. Learn what the July 4th holiday is all about,” he said.