The fourth fire at a vacant Route 66 motel in less than two years was extinguished on Monday night.
Firefighters were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. to the Brookshire Motel, located near 11th Street and Garnett Road, firefighter Andy Little said.
"No one was in the structure when crews arrived," Little said. "They quickly got the fire knocked down."
A witness reported that a green, four-door Ford pickup left the motel's parking lot about the time of the fire. The truck reportedly had a silver or white rear driver's side door.
Anyone who saw the truck is asked to contact the Tulsa Fire Department's arson hotline at 918-596-2776.
The last fire at the motel occurred in late May, when a homeless man was found dead inside.
Monday's fire marked the fourth at the property in about 21 months.
The motel was built in the 1940s during Route 66’s heyday and was one of dozens of structures and archaeological sites to make Preservation Oklahoma’s 2019 Most Endangered Places list.