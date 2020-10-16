Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in red, and contact tracers can't determine reasons because people are staying mum

Dart said it could be that family or group gatherings are becoming more of a problem, but it's difficult to determine the main issue or issues without help. It's been a gradual transition over time from openness to mum, he said.

"If we can get information we can work collectively to mitigate," Dart said. "It's really easy to mitigate when you know what the sources are, it truly is.

"In the past people have been really responsive when we've talked about these specific settings contributing to enhanced transmission. Without having that information, it frustrates us because we want to help people and we want to protect people. It's difficult without having all of the information we need to provide to the public."

Dart in June pointed to the "serious seven" for spread: weddings, funerals, faith-based activities, bars, gyms, house gatherings and other small events.

As the pandemic has evolved, so to have the settings that THD has identified as highest risk for virus transmission.

For September, Dart said the most associated cases in order were: K-12 schools; health care; food service facilities; long-term care facilities and nursing homes; and dorms and college housing.