Tulsa-area teams won four of the six OSSAA state academic bowl titles awarded Jan. 28 at Midwest City’s Rose State College.

In Class 6A, Jenks High School needed a two-game final to defeat Edmond Memorial and defend its title.

Coached by Mike Horn, students on the team include seniors Daniel Wang, Hayden Bertotti, Jeremy Song, Matt Beyer, Cora Brown, Emily Arlan, Thomas Deutscher, Braden Stanfield and Jacob Shaddock; juniors Elaine Gao and Whitaker McManus and sophomores Mustafa Siddiqui and Eva Mahajan.

Other local 6A qualifiers include the third-place team from Booker T. Washington, as well as teams from Owasso and Stillwater.

In Class 5A, Bishop Kelley won its seventh state title in 10 years with a 290-110 victory over Edison.

Students on the Bishop Kelley team include seniors Justin Walter and Elle Stagner; juniors McCaleb Doyle, Jed Nelson and Vaibiv Aggarwal; and sophomores Dylan Huntley, Divya Thomas and Daniel Papa. Their coach is Medea Bendel.

The Class 5A runner-up team from Edison is coached by Rachael Holt and David Tomlins. Students on the team include Raj Bhakta, Baylor Dollarhide, Gannon Kazi, Lukacs Acker-Breslin, Eleanor Merritt, Sophie Dewey, Tina Shahivand, Lucas Ballinger and Jackson Ballinger.

Other local qualifiers in Class 5A include Tahlequah and fourth-place finisher Claremore.

The Class 3A state title remains in Okmulgee County, with Morris defeating Oklahoma Christian in a two-game final.

Coached by Jeremy Avery, students on the Morris team include seniors Colton Criner, Kylie Force and Brooklynn Pritchard; juniors Natalie Gehring and Camrun Scott; sophomore Ean Merrill and freshmen McKinley McGirt and Keyton Tiger-Harjo.

Caney Valley and the 2022 state champion, Preston, also participated.

After finishing second in 2022, Regent Preparatory School won the Class 2A title.

The Regent Prep team is comprised of seniors Julia White, Carmen Baker, Clay Webster and Kien Robinson; juniors Gavin Wilsdorf, Mason Berg, Kameron Sanders and Ashlyn Walker; sophomores James Anderson and Hannah McLaughlin and freshmen Mary Kauffman and Brayson Saunders. Their coaches are Mike Christie and Eva Rea Fincher.

In addition to the four local champions, Wagoner High School finished second in Class 4A, losing to Bishop McGuinness in the finals.

Students on the Wagoner team include seniors Richie Hardin, Malachai Carter, Chloe Triggs, Joey Wilson, Chandle Dimick, Blake Bennett, Ethan Muehlenweg and Paul Aldridge; juniors Hank Hardin and Tyson Hodges; sophomores Morgan Johnson, Myles Carson, Clayton Soma, Caleb Carter and Adam Luna and freshman Erik Carson. Their coaches are John French and Mikayla Epperson.

Teams from Cascia Hall and Holland Hall also qualified for the Class 4A state tournament.