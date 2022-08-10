Four teens implicated in January fatal gun sale turned robbery

Police have implicated four teens in the January fatal shooting of a man during a gun sale turned robbery in east Tulsa.

Bradlee Hale, 22, killed Jan. 22 was one of the first homicide victims of the year in a case that remained unsolved for months. Now court documents indicate the case will focus on four individuals who were all under 15 at the time of Hale's killing.

Edson Bellefleur, Zion Crawford, Jayvione Valentine — now 16, 14 and 15, respectively — were charged last week in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Crawford also faces a charge of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

State court documents also identify Cherokee Nation member Kol'lea Jones, 16, against whom police said they presented charges to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said federal juvenile cases are sealed and that by law, prosecutors can't discuss whether they've charged someone in federal court.

Hale reportedly scheduled some type of "sell" that night with Valentine through Instagram, and his mother told detectives she drove her son to the provided location, the Summer Stone Duplexes near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue.

Hale's mother said her son worked at a local dispensary and sold marijuana "on the side," according to a probable cause affidavit, but she "hurried the transaction" along when she saw Hale hand over what she believed to be guns in exchange for money.

Preparing to leave, she said she saw a boy pointing a gun at her vehicle and heard him say "something ... that made her believe the guy was trying to rob them," the affidavit alleges.

She said she heard gunshots as she drove away and Hale told her he had been shot.

She headed toward a hospital but pulled over when she saw police officers, telling them of the shooting. The officers attempted to provide first aid to Hale, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Video from the duplexes shows four individuals running from the scene, the affidavit alleges, and detectives later received Crawford's name as being involved in the homicide.

Two guns recovered during an unrelated search warrant service at Crawford's home were tied to the crime, one via forensics of cartridge casings found at the scene and the other from a photo of a gun Hale was attempting to sell prior to his death.

Bellefleur was captured while running from the back door of the home during the search warrant service, and Crawford was found in a bedroom.

Both denied involvement in Hale's homicide in interviews alongside their parents, but another person arrested on unrelated charges later in the year told detectives they heard Bellefleur, Crawford, Valentine and Jones talking about "hitting a lick" and arguing over how to split three guns the night of Hale's shooting.

Crawford was already in custody when his new charges dropped, police said, and Bellefleur was arrested the next day. Valentine, of Broken Arrow, remains outstanding.

