Four Okmulgee men reported missing by police

The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for four men on Tuesday that were reported missing overnight.

According to an Okmulgee police Facebook Post, Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. A few hours later, Alex Stevens, 29, was reported missing by his mother.

All four men are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday about 8 p.m. They were all reportedly on bicycles. Two of the men are believed to have cell phones with them but attempts to call the go straight to voicemail, according to police.

A sighting of both Chastain men was reported on Monday morning by a passerby near the YMCA. Investigators are working to confirm the sighting but only have witness descriptions, according to police.

Mark Chastain's phone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee before it turned off or lost power. Officers checked the area and found no sign of the missing men, police say.

There no evidence to indicate violence or any foul play, but the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting with the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511 or email policereport@okmcity.net.