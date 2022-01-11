 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foul play suspected after young man found dead, Tulsa police say
Foul play suspected after young man found dead, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
Body found

Police suspect foul play after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in north Tulsa.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

Tulsa police detectives suspect foul play after a young man was found dead at the Oakley Apartments in north Tulsa this morning.

Public information officer Andre Baul said the call came in about 8:45 a.m. near Tecumseh Street and Harvard Avenue.

A neighbor and friend had gone over to see the man and found his body.

Baul said trauma was evident to the body, but detectives were unsure of what kind.

Homicide detectives have been at the scene. Most of the complex’s parking lot is cordoned off by crime scene tape as neighbors and family members gather outside.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

