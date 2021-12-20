Fostering Connections needs $60k by Wednesday for kids' Christmases

The folks at Fostering Connections are describing their need as "desperate" as Christmas Day approaches.

Monetary donations amounting to $60,000 are needed by Wednesday to provide 800 remaining children in foster care gifts this Christmas season.

Many sponsors and community members have already generously supported the campaign, a news release states, but an expansion to additional counties being served brought numbers higher than anticipated this year.

Last year, more than 1,300 children were served in Tulsa, Okmulgee and Muskogee counties. This year, the gift program will serve kids in 11 additional counties: Ottawa, McIntosh, Seminole, Hughes, Pittsburg, Haskell, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, Choctaw and McCurtain.

Some of the children have never received a Christmas gift before. Last week, one such child told their foster parent it was because Santa "was mad" at them and they "didn't deserve" a gift, Evan Taylor, Fostering Connection's community engagement director, wrote in an email.