Fostering Connections needs $60k by Wednesday for kids' Christmases
Fostering Connections hopes to help more than 2,000 children this Christmas — some of whom have never received a gift. Monetary donations of $75 per wish list are most urgently needed. Go to fosteringconnectionsok.org if you want to help. 

The folks at Fostering Connections are describing their need as "desperate" as Christmas Day approaches. 

Monetary donations amounting to $60,000 are needed by Wednesday to provide 800 remaining children in foster care gifts this Christmas season. 

Many sponsors and community members have already generously supported the campaign, a news release states, but an expansion to additional counties being served brought numbers higher than anticipated this year.

Last year, more than 1,300 children were served in Tulsa, Okmulgee and Muskogee counties. This year, the gift program will serve kids in 11 additional counties: Ottawa, McIntosh, Seminole, Hughes, Pittsburg, Haskell, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, Choctaw and McCurtain. 

Some of the children have never received a Christmas gift before. Last week, one such child told their foster parent it was because Santa "was mad" at them and they "didn't deserve" a gift, Evan Taylor, Fostering Connection's community engagement director, wrote in an email. 

Gift drives and sponsors typically take care of the kiddos, but those located in the new service area will receive gifts ordered and delivered from online, which means monetary donations of $75 per wish list are most urgently needed. 

Monetary donations may be sent through Fostering Connections' website at fosteringconnectioinsok.org or mailed to 3326-B East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135.

Donors can also give by texting “FOSTERINGJOY” to 44321.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

