Fort Smith woman dies in Sequoyah County crash

A Fort Smith, Arkansas, woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in Sequoyah County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.
Killed was Shilah Carrillo, 18.
She was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma on Oklahoma 101, about 11 miles north of Muldrow shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a bridge and rolled, coming to rest on its top.
Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver were under investigation, troopers said.