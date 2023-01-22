 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Smith woman dies in Sequoyah County crash

A Fort Smith, Arkansas, woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in Sequoyah County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Killed was Shilah Carrillo, 18.

She was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma on Oklahoma 101, about 11 miles north of Muldrow shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a bridge and rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver were under investigation, troopers said.

