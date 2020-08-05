The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports unsafe speed resulted a single-car fatality wreck near Hulbert in Cherokee County early Wednesday morning.
Jodi Sallas, 34, of Fort Gibson was reportedly pronounced dead from injuries in the crash at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee.
Sallas' 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was northbound on South 410 Road near 790 Road about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said in a news release Sallas' car reportedly left the roadway to the left and hit a tree off the county road 5 miles south of Hulbert.
The stated cause of the crash in the news release was "unsafe speed," but the incident remains under investigation.