Fort Gibson man dies in a single-car crash in Taft

A Fort Gibson man died in a single-car crash Wednesday.
Billy Arnett, 48, was eastbound in a 1997 Ford F150 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around noon when the truck departed the road on the left and rolled twice.
Arnett was pronounced dead at the scene, the intersection of West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Arnett was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.