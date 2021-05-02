Fort Gibson couple die following head-on crash on I-40 on April 25

A Fort Gibson couple died following a five-vehicle head-on crash on Interstate 40 on April 25 in Seminole County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Klint Impson, 41, and Katheryn Impson, 39, died at an Oklahoma City hospital following the crash, the OHP said.

Klint Impson was driving a 2021 Kia SUV west on the interstate, when it was one of three vehicles struck by a 2009 Jeep Liberty that was being driven east in the westbound lanes about 10:24 a.m., about 11 miles east of Shawnee, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep, Todd Cahill, 45, of Shawnee, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Jeep rolled over and he was ejected 98 feet, the OHP said.

Katheryn Impson was a passenger in the Kia. Two other passengers, a a 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical and stable conditions, respectively, troopers reported.

The Impson family was traveling to a soccer game in Oklahoma City when the crash occurred, according to the Tulsa-based West Side Alliance Soccer Club.