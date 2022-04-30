Former Ukrainian refugees in Tulsa working to get their displaced families to U.S.

Taken just weeks before the war began, the photo of her sister's family still has the power to make Mariia Napelonok smile.

At the same time, though, she can't help feeling a twinge of sadness.

"They had a happy life," she said, holding up the image on her phone of her sister, brother-in-law and their three boys.

When the family — residents of Mariupol, Ukraine — had the photos taken, they had no idea the Russians were about to invade, Napelonok said.

They certainly didn't know one of their own was about to die.

"It still does not seem real to me," Napelonok said of the recent news that her brother-in-law had been killed by the Russians.

Making matters worse, she added, it took several days before she could confirm that her sister and her nephews had survived.

"That was a time when I just wanted to lay down and die," she said.

Napelonok is among many Tulsa-area Ukraine natives who currently are working to help family members affected by the Russia-Ukraine war come to the U.S.

A couple of options are now available to them, including a new program announced last week by the federal government.

It's called Uniting for Ukraine and allows a temporary two-year stay in the U.S. for Ukrainians if they are funded by a sponsor.

Amber Knecht, director of refugee resettlement for Congregation B'nai Emunah, said, "We've gotten a lot of calls about it."

For now though, another program, which was officially renewed by Congress in March, is the one Knecht is still recommending.

The Lautenberg Program, aimed at historically persecuted religious minorities of former Soviet nations, has been around for decades and comes with more benefits, she said.

"If they arrive through Lautenberg, they get all the refugee benefits, they're eligible for public assistance, and they're eligible for citizenship after they've been here for five years. With (Uniting for Ukraine) there's no pathway to citizenship and still a lot of unanswered questions."

Demand for Lautenberg is high right now among Tulsa Ukrainians, she said.

"I've done 19 applications just in the last two-and-a-half weeks," Knecht said, adding that the application process takes three or more hours.

"The stories they tell are just tragic," she added.

Utter devastation

Many in Tulsa's Ukrainian community have ties to Mariupol, the devastated port city that's on the brink of falling to the Russians.

Over 20,000 civilians have been killed during the siege, Ukrainian authorities estimate, while another 100,000 are believed to still be trapped in the city with little food, water or heat.

Napelonok and Olga Ustimenko, who translated for her during a recent interview, are both from Mariupol. The friends, also related by marriage, each came to America through the Lautenberg Program.

Napelonok came in 2019 with her husband and son. They are now a family of four, having recently welcomed a new baby. She said most of her remaining family members in Ukraine have left the country.

Her sister and three nephews, ages 11-15, are now in Germany, along with her parents. However, Napelonok's three brothers are still in Ukraine, barred from leaving because they could be needed to fight.

Ustimenko, who's been in America for over 20 years, has extended family who've also fled the country.

That includes her uncle whose house in Mariupol was hit by a bomb.

"They were asleep at the time," she said. "Somehow, they survived."

Napelonok said she lost contact with her sister on March 4, and had to learn through other sources about her brother-in-law's death five days later.

After 11 days without communication from her sister, she was finally able to talk with her and confirm that she and the boys were safe.

"They could have left Mariupol when the invasion began," Napelonok said. "But they made the decision as a family to stay and help."

She said the family had moved with others into the basement of the church where her brother-in-law was a deacon.

The day he was killed, he and a few others had gone out to look for water for the group and milk for the infants.

Though their car was clearly marked with a sign reading "volunteers," Napelonok said, it apparently was targeted by the Russians anyway.

The missile scored a direct hit.

In the explosion, her brother-in-law was thrown several meters from the car.

That, she added, is the only reason his body could be identified. Four other volunteers burned up inside the car.

'Like time just stopped'

With most of their relatives now out of harm's way, the women can breathe a little easier, they said.

However, the issue of the future still remains.

"They've all lost everything, their jobs, everything," Napelonok said.

Which is one more reason they want to bring family members to Tulsa, where they can help them directly.

In the meantime, Napelonok and Ustimenko are trying to stay focused on their lives here.

They each have husbands, children and many friends, and are active in their church, First Slavic Baptist.

Still, they can't help remembering the Mariupol they used to know.

Countless images on their phones show the devastation, including bombed-out schools and churches they once attended.

"Every day there's more stories about people that I know being killed or hurt," Napelonok said.

When the invasion began in February, "it felt like time just stopped," Ustimenko said. "And you cannot do anything. It was hard to accept that this is reality."

Even now, there's so little they can do, she said.

"We pray that we can just help our families a little bit financially and other ways," Ustimenko said.

They hope to be reunited with family soon, she said. But "mostly we just want for this war to stop."

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.