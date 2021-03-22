Former U.S. attorney to lead investigation of state Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former U.S. attorney will lead an investigation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday announced he had appointed Brian J. Kuester as a special counsel to investigate complaints his office continues to receive "about the manner in which the Pardon and Parole Board has conducted recent agency actions."
“The role of the Attorney General’s Office at the Pardon and Parole Board is to represent the state in clemency hearings,” Hunter said in a press release. “Because of this role, and several of the specific allegations surrounding the board we have received, I determined it would be best to appoint an outside counsel to look at the claims. I have worked closely with Brian on several important issues and have the utmost confidence in him. I have no doubt that he will look at the accusations and dispatch a fair, reasonable legal conclusion."
Kuester will work with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Director Ricky Adams and his agency on the investigation, according to the attorney general.
Kuester is a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and former district attorney for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. He currently works in private law practice.
“I appreciate Attorney General Hunter’s confidence in me to look into these allegations on behalf of the state,” Kuester said in the release. “Although I have transitioned to the private sector, my passion for truth and justice remains, and I remain committed to serving my state when the need calls. With help from the attorney general’s team and the OSBI, we will work together to bring answers to these questions, so Oklahomans can have confidence in the Pardon and Parole Board moving forward.”
Pardon and Parole Board Director Tom Bates had no comment.
The action comes after Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on March 11 sued the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board and Gov. Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma County District Court.
The suit alleges two of the five board members, both Stitt appointees, Kelly Doyle and Adam Luck, have a material financial interest in cases of parole and commutation because they work for groups that provide services to persons released from prison.
The suit seeks a declaration that any recommendation for parole or commutation in which Doyle and or Luck participated is invalid. It seeks to prevent Stitt from considering any request for parole or commutation in which Doyle and or Luck voted.
The suit also alleges the Pardon and Parole Board failed to give adequate notice and meaningful opportunity to be heard on requests for commutations.
It also seeks to prevent Stitt from considering any commutation application or parole request when proper notice has not been followed.
Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing three people in Chickasha just weeks after being released on commutation.
Stitt in February asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter concerning Anderson’s release and that of another offender.