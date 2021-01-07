Former Tulsa Police officer's double jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied

The fourth jury convicted him of manslaughter after prosecutors allowed jurors to consider the lesser charge.

The 19-year-old was dating Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler’s daughter, when the off-duty officer shot Lake after driving to the teen’s Tulsa home.

Kepler has claimed self-defense, asserting that Lake was armed with a gun at the time. No weapon was found on or near Lake after Kepler shot him.

Meanwhile, Kepler has been awaiting a decision from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to his challenge of his state conviction on the grounds that he was tried in the wrong jurisdiction.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision this summer held that the Muscogee (Creek) reservation had not been disestablished for purposes of federal criminal law.

Kepler, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, claims that means he should have been tried in federal court, if at all.

Frizzell also ruled against Kepler’s dismissal motion of another charge on the basis that it occurred outside the statute of limitations.

The charge accuses Kepler of firing his handgun at Lake’s brother, who was a minor at the time.