Former Tulsa Police officer's double jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied

A former Tulsa Police officer will not be subject to double jeopardy if he is tried for a fifth time in connection with the 2014 shooting death of a teenager, a judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell said in an opinion and order that the Constitution’s prohibition against double jeopardy, the multiple prosecutions for the same offense, doesn’t apply in Shannon James Kepler’s case.
A federal grand jury in Tulsa indicted Kepler, 60, on Nov. 5 in connection with the shooting death of Jeremey Lake.
“Under the circumstances, a fifth trial does not violate Mr. Kepler’s substantive due process rights,” Frizzell wrote in the opinion.
The judge noted that Kepler can be prosecuted in federal court under the “dual-sovereignty doctrine,” which recognizes a crime under one sovereign is not the same offense as a crime under the laws of another sovereign.
"Mr. Kepler’s four prior prosecutions were under the laws of the State of Oklahoma, a separate sovereign and therefore a separate” offense, Frizzell continued.
Since December 2017, Kepler has been serving a 15-year term in state prison after a Tulsa County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Lake’s shooting death. The first three state trial resulted in hung juries on a first-degree murder charge.
The fourth jury convicted him of manslaughter after prosecutors allowed jurors to consider the lesser charge.
The 19-year-old was dating Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler’s daughter, when the off-duty officer shot Lake after driving to the teen’s Tulsa home.
Kepler has claimed self-defense, asserting that Lake was armed with a gun at the time. No weapon was found on or near Lake after Kepler shot him.
Meanwhile, Kepler has been awaiting a decision from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to his challenge of his state conviction on the grounds that he was tried in the wrong jurisdiction.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision this summer held that the Muscogee (Creek) reservation had not been disestablished for purposes of federal criminal law.
Kepler, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, claims that means he should have been tried in federal court, if at all.
Frizzell also ruled against Kepler’s dismissal motion of another charge on the basis that it occurred outside the statute of limitations.
The charge accuses Kepler of firing his handgun at Lake’s brother, who was a minor at the time.
Frizzell sided with the prosecution’s claim that under federal law there is no statute of limitations in cases where a minor is physically abused.
Frizzell said he relied on opinions in other U.S. court jurisdictions outside Oklahoma’s 10th Circuit because it didn’t appear the issue had ever been before the Denver-based appellate court.
