Former Tulsa police officer bound over on rape charge

She testified that she was terrified, but the former police officer told detectives the sex was consensual.

Deangelo Reyes was bound over to district court on a first-degree rape charge Tuesday evening after a judge heard testimony from his alleged victim and a police investigator in the case.

In the nearly four-hour long preliminary hearing, the criminal history of the victim became a main focus.

State prosecutors charged Reyes in June after the woman reported the encounter to police through a friend. She alleged Reyes, in full uniform and in a marked patrol vehicle while on duty, flirted with her while she was walking her dog and later met her at her motel room, where they had sex.

Her weather-beaten face attested to the life on the streets she testified about, and she rocked in her seat as she answered Assistant District Attorney Allison Nutt's questions.

The woman testified that she wasn't initially sure why the police officer had approached her, but she was eager to treat him kindly as she had a small amount of methamphetamine on her at the time. She said she consumed the drugs before her next interaction with Reyes and that she was willing to do anything to avoid jail, as her children had told her that they'd cut off their relationship if she returned to custody again.

Reyes reportedly told detectives in a secondary interview — after admitting he was dishonest in the first — that he approached the woman thinking she might be a homicide witness police were searching for. Tulsa Police Lt. Darin Ehrenreich testified that Reyes said he realized as he got closer that she wasn't the witness.

Citing some "personal turmoil" in his life at the time, Reyes said the woman was receptive to his flirtatious advances and that he viewed the situation as a "personal" opportunity for some no-strings-attached sex, Ehrenreich said, though he knew it would violate departmental policy. Reyes resigned from the department a day before formal charges were filed and turned himself in, quickly posting bond.

The two gave differing accounts of their interaction — with Reyes slightly shaking his head upon hearing the victim's account of the sex — and defense attorney Andrea Brown highlighted the discrepancies while questioning the victim's credibility.

Brown emphasized the woman's lengthy criminal history to the court, including a 2012 conviction of assault and battery on a police officer and a 2020 arrest on a complaint of false reporting of a crime, the latter of which the woman disputed on the stand.

Nutt agreed that the victim's criminal history did matter, but only in the sense that it was lorded over her by a predator seeking to exploit her vulnerability.

The victim testified that while on her bed, Reyes commented on how "exciting" and "taboo" it was for a cop and criminal to get together before saying that with a record like hers, it wouldn't take much to put her back in prison. Reyes told detectives the woman initiated such conversation, Ehrenreich said.

Among other provisions, sex is first-degree rape under Oklahoma law when force or violence is used or threatened, accompanied by apparent power of execution to the victim or to another person.

Reyes' statement that the victim testified to was an implied threat, Nutt argued, saying the Daniel Holtzclaw case out of Oklahoma City illustrates that law enforcement officers have unique tools of intimidation available to them.

Although noting that Brown made some sufficient arguments, Special Judge Loretta Radford said they'd have to be taken up in district court, agreeing with Nutt that case law makes clear that "force" is not only that which is physical.

Reyes, who thanked Radford for her time before she left the room, was bound over for arraignment before District Judge Michelle Keely in early January.

Staff Writer Kelsy Schlotthauer’s most memorable stories of 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Man who intervened in attack on bus driver thanks God for strength Death sentence ordered in Tulsa police officer's slaying Domestic violence 'viewed as low-level crime,' Oklahoma experts lament as stats show high abuse rates Man pleads guilty to east Tulsa serial rapes; prosecutors say he targeted Hispanic women