Former TU radio sports announcer Len Morton dies

Len Morton, a longtime sportscaster who was the radio voice for University of Tulsa athletics and Tulsa pro baseball, died Monday. He was 91.

Morton announced TU football and basketball from 1959-71, and also the Golden Hurricane's baseball games during their College World Series seasons in '69 and '71. His broadcasts could be heard across much of the United States during that time on 50,000-watt, clear-channel KVOO.

Morton later became TU's director of athletic promotions from 1974-76. His tenure as TU's radio voice is the second-longest in the university's history behind Bruce Howard, who has been calling the Golden Hurricane's games since 1993.

"Len was the consummate professional," Howard said. "He was so important to the TU community because fans relied back then on the radio description as so few games were on TV. I've listened to tapes and he was as good as anybody in his time. He was such a nice and kind man. No one was more supportive of TU than Len Morton."

Morton also was the primary radio voice of baseball's Tulsa Oilers from 1962-73.

"He was major league all the way," said Tulsa sports historian Wayne McCombs. "He cared about the teams he broadcast."