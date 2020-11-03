Former TU radio sports announcer Len Morton dies

Len Morton, a longtime sportscaster who was the radio voice for University of Tulsa athletics and Tulsa pro baseball, died Monday. He was 91.
Morton announced TU football and basketball from 1959-71, and also the Golden Hurricane's baseball games during their College World Series seasons in '69 and '71. His broadcasts could be heard across much of the United States during that time on 50,000-watt, clear-channel KVOO.
Morton later became TU's director of athletic promotions from 1974-76. His tenure as TU's radio voice is the second-longest in the university's history behind Bruce Howard, who has been calling the Golden Hurricane's games since 1993.
"Len was the consummate professional," Howard said. "He was so important to the TU community because fans relied back then on the radio description as so few games were on TV. I've listened to tapes and he was as good as anybody in his time. He was such a nice and kind man. No one was more supportive of TU than Len Morton."
Morton also was the primary radio voice of baseball's Tulsa Oilers from 1962-73.
"He was major league all the way," said Tulsa sports historian Wayne McCombs. "He cared about the teams he broadcast."
An example of that was when Morton, a few minutes after a winning TU or Oilers home game, would ask fans in their cars to honk their horns to celebrate a victory.
"The noise could be deafening, it was a thrilling thing," McCombs said. "It also showed the players how much the fans supported them."
Morton, a University of Oklahoma graduate, was at Lawton television station KSO before coming to Tulsa in 1956 as the KVOO (now KJRH) TV sports director.
In 1992, Morton was selected as the winner of the fourth annual Tulsa Sportscasters Association's Career Achievement Award.
Morton said during an interview at that time one of his top broadcasting thrills included an inning of play-by-play with Jack Buck alongside on the St. Louis Cardinals radio network in 1971 on the night Bob Gibson picked up his 200th career win at Busch Stadium. Other big moments for him included TU's 61-14 win over Oklahoma State in 1964 and a Bluebonnet Bowl victory later that season, a 21-20 comeback win at Arkansas in 1971 and the Oilers' 1968 Pacific Coast League pennant.
"He was a gem for Tulsa," McCombs said.
Morton's signature closing for a TU or Oilers game broadcast was "Good night ....and thanks for sitting in."
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery.
