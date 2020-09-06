Former Stitt adviser gets contracts from entities that he granted COVID-19 relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former top aide to Gov. Kevin Stitt received two contracts with state entities that he approved for millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Donelle Harder, 34, served as Stitt’s campaign manager and senior adviser before leaving her $140,600-a-year state job in February.

In March, she was hired under a contract with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, where she was paid $27,500 for communications support for the agency during the pandemic. That contract ended June 30.

On June 1, she signed a contract with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for up to $130,000 a year for 28 hours a week for work and being on call. It was paid for with dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Fund authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, called CARES.

Her duties included “providing strategic consultation for stakeholders on CARES Act public policy and external facing factors on the management and distribution of funds.”

Harder recently ended that contract, saying her new company, Pliris Strategies, was pursuing private contracts.

Harder served on the CARES Forward Finance team that oversees the deployment of $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.