 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former state Sen. Paul Muegge, crusader for environmental causes, dies at 84
0 Comments

Former state Sen. Paul Muegge, crusader for environmental causes, dies at 84

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Muegge

State Sen. Paul Muegge and Daniel Howard raise a toast as milk was declared the official state drink in November 2002. Howard started a campaign to make milk the official drink with a school project and Muegge was a principal backer of the legislation that made it so. Muegge died Monday; he was 84.

 DAVID CRENSHAW

Former state Sen. Paul Muegee, a Tonkawa farmer who earned national recognition for his environmental stand against confined hog and chicken feeding operations, died Monday.

He was 84.

A Democrat who served three terms from a Republican-leaning district in north central and northwest Oklahoma, Muegge is credited with creating the state's first meaningful regulations for CFOs, as they're known, in the late 1990s.

Muegge began his political involvement on the other side, as a lobbyist for farmers and ranchers opposing land use restrictions. In a 1998 interview with Governing magazine, Muegge said those interactions convinced him farmers and environmentalists had more in common than in conflict.

His championing of stricter control of agricultural waste earned Muegge the wrath of many in his own industry and he won re-election in 1998 by only 67 votes.

But Governing, the leading journal of state and local government, named Muegge legislator of the year and he later received a Profiles in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Library.

Muegge retired from the Senate in 2002 but remained active in environmental causes.

Muegge was born in Enid on Sept, 28, 1936, and died Monday at his home in Tonkawa after a long illness. He was a graduate of Lamont High School and Oklahoma State University.

Muegge was preceded in death by son Tim Muegge, grandson David Muegge, granddaughter Madison Muegge and daughter-in-law Linda Muegge.

Survivors include wife Nancy Muegge of Tonkawa, daughter Amy Muegge, son Shawn Muegge and wife Debbie, son Jeff Muegge and wife Leslie, granddaughter Ryan Muegge, sister Ann Black and husband Jack, and brother Joe Muegge and wife Dianna.

A private memorial service will be held Aug. 27.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News