Former state Sen. Paul Muegge, crusader for environmental causes, dies at 84

Former state Sen. Paul Muegee, a Tonkawa farmer who earned national recognition for his environmental stand against confined hog and chicken feeding operations, died Monday.

He was 84.

A Democrat who served three terms from a Republican-leaning district in north central and northwest Oklahoma, Muegge is credited with creating the state's first meaningful regulations for CFOs, as they're known, in the late 1990s.

Muegge began his political involvement on the other side, as a lobbyist for farmers and ranchers opposing land use restrictions. In a 1998 interview with Governing magazine, Muegge said those interactions convinced him farmers and environmentalists had more in common than in conflict.

His championing of stricter control of agricultural waste earned Muegge the wrath of many in his own industry and he won re-election in 1998 by only 67 votes.

But Governing, the leading journal of state and local government, named Muegge legislator of the year and he later received a Profiles in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Library.

Muegge retired from the Senate in 2002 but remained active in environmental causes.