Former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party

Former state Rep. John Bennett of Sallisaw was elected chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party during the state GOP convention last weekend.

Shane Jemison, a Chickasaw Nation water resources analyst, was re-elected vice-chairman after being appointed to the post in September.

Bennett defeated three other candidates, including another former House Member, Charles Ortega of Altus, for the top leadership position.

During his eight years in the House, 2011-2019, Bennett was known for his fiery rhetoric and verbal attacks on Muslim Americans. He was also outspoken in his opposition to gun control and abortion rights.