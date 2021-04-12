 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party
0 comments
top story

Former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bennett (copy)

Bennett

 Tulsa World file

Related content

'It's a lie': Rep. John Bennett tells GOP group the need for tax hike is exaggerated

Tulsa World Editorial: Rep. John Bennett embarrasses himself and the state again

Adam Soltani: Rep. Bennett’s behavior puts Oklahomans at risk

Anti-Muslim Oklahoma legislator calls for removal of mosques

Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?'

State representative brands CAIR-OK, its director and a local imam as terrorists

Oklahoma lawmaker John Bennett doubles down on anti-Muslim vitriol at tea party event

Rep. John Bennett stands behind 'threat of Islam' statements at Sallisaw Republican meeting

Former state Rep. John Bennett of Sallisaw was elected chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party during the state GOP convention last weekend.

Shane Jemison, a Chickasaw Nation water resources analyst, was re-elected vice-chairman after being appointed to the post in September.

Bennett defeated three other candidates, including another former House Member, Charles Ortega of Altus, for the top leadership position.

During his eight years in the House, 2011-2019, Bennett was known for his fiery rhetoric and verbal attacks on Muslim Americans. He was also outspoken in his opposition to gun control and abortion rights.

Related content

'It's a lie': Rep. John Bennett tells GOP group the need for tax hike is exaggerated

Tulsa World Editorial: Rep. John Bennett embarrasses himself and the state again

Adam Soltani: Rep. Bennett’s behavior puts Oklahomans at risk

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anti-Muslim Oklahoma legislator calls for removal of mosques

Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?'

State representative brands CAIR-OK, its director and a local imam as terrorists

Oklahoma lawmaker John Bennett doubles down on anti-Muslim vitriol at tea party event

Rep. John Bennett stands behind 'threat of Islam' statements at Sallisaw Republican meeting

Video from October 2014: Rep. John Bennett calls Islam 'a cancer' during town hall meeting

OK Rep. John Bennett speaks out against Islam during a town hall meeting in Muskogee

Tulsa-area state legislators and how to contact them

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News