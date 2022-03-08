Former state health commissioner named first surgeon general of Muscogee Nation

In conjunction with its expanding investment in health care, the Muscogee Nation has named its first-ever surgeon general.

Filling the newly created post will be Col. Lance Frye, senior medical officer for the Oklahoma Air National Guard and the state's former health commissioner, tribal officials announced at a news conference Tuesday.

"Just as the United States Surgeon General focuses on pressing public health challenges at a national level, Surgeon General Frye will focus on combating public health challenges we face here at home," Principal Chief David Hill said. "The implementation of this new role within our Department of Health reflects my administration's commitment to the health of our citizens and communities we serve."

The announcement was made at Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare, 10109 E. 79th St., which is expected to open this summer and will become the tribe's fourth hospital.

Frye, who as state health commissioner led the Oklahoma's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said: "Over the course of my career, especially throughout the pandemic, I witnessed firsthand the commitment that tribes have in improving the lives of not only their citizens but all Oklahomans. Chief, I greatly appreciate your vision and willingness to continue to invest in public health infrastructure."

Frye, a member of the Choctaw Nation, is an OB-GYN. His role with the Air National Guard includes serving as current state air surgeon.

"There's no doubt the disruption caused by COVID-19 has been devastating. We've lost loved ones, elders, language speakers, leaders," Frye said. "Now we understand the importance of public health and investing in a robust public health infrastructure."

Frye said as surgeon general he will work to improve that public health infrastructure, while implementing public health campaigns focused on tribe members' most pressing health issues.

"Native Americans still experience a disproportionate burden of preventable disease and death," he said.

Frye said priorities for him will include decreasing infant mortality rates, which are twice the rate among tribe members as non-Natives; decreasing obesity rates and related conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes; and the prevention and reduction of tobacco use.

Frye became state health commissioner in May 2020 at the height of the state's COVID-19 pandemic response. He left the post in August 2021.

The Muscogee Nation Department of Health operates community hospitals, a long-term acute care facility and a physical rehabilitation center.

Council Oak is located in the former Tulsa Cancer Treatment Centers of America, which the tribe purchased last year.

