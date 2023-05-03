A former assistant solicitor general for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will receive probation after she pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a charge filed in connection with a Broken Arrow Police pursuit.

Courtney Rae Jordan, 36, admitted to one count of eluding police officers in Indian Country in a plea agreement with prosecutors. In addition to receiving probation, Jordan agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and restitution, to be determined at sentencing.

The charge normally carries a sentence upon conviction ranging from one year to five years in prison.

In a signed statement, Jordan admitted to operating a motor vehicle July 12 while Broken Arrow Police pursued her using lights and sirens.

“I attempted to elude these police officers by increasing my speed of the vehicle and driving in a reckless manner,” Jordan said in her plea. “While I attempted to elude the officers, multiple people were endangered, including other drivers, pedestrians and the police officers.”

Broken Arrow police arrested Jordan on July 12 after being called to a hit-and-run collision in the 400 block of North Pecan Avenue.

The license plate associated with the vehicle that left the scene was linked to burglary attempts that occurred about 30 minutes before the collision, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department Facebook post.

Police located the vehicle after the hit-and-run, but it then hit a pedestrian and drove off again when officers tried to stop it, according to the post.

The vehicle drove through the parking lots of various businesses near Aspen Avenue and Kenosha Street before stopping, police said. The driver then ignored police commands again and rammed a patrol car, causing the patrol car to hit an officer standing near it, before driving off again and leading officers on a pursuit, according to police.

The vehicle traveled to Elm Place and Washington Street, where it hit more vehicles and a privacy fence before Jordan was taken into custody, according to police.

A grand jury named Jordan in a three-count indictment filed Aug. 3.

In addition to the eluding count, the grand jury charged Jordan with one count of failure to stop at an accident resulting in injury in Indian Country and one misdemeanor charge of theft in Indian Country. The latter two charges will be dropped at Jordan’s sentencing, if the plea deal is approved.

The charges were filed in federal court because Jordan is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the incidents occurred within Indian Country, in this case, the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The plea agreement is subject to approval by a judge at sentencing. Should the judge reject the plea, Jordan will have an opportunity to withdraw her plea.

A spokesman for Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Jordan left the office Jan. 13, during Drummond’s first week in office.